‘Circle Of Friends’ meets at Kenilworth Public Library

KENILWORTH, NJ — On Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., come see a theatrical play directed by Krystle Tomlinson. “Circle Of Friends” is the story of seven little girls who throw a

surprise sleepover birthday party for their best friend, Laura. The party turns out to be a lesson for them all. Throughout the party, they each travel back in time and tell their American Girl Doll story. They all learn the true meaning of friendship.

This performance is recommended for ages 6 to 10 years old. Children are welcome to attend in their pajamas and can bring along their own American Girl dolls. Registration is required. Kenilworth residents may begin to register on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Out-of-town residents may begin to register on Friday, Oct. 4. To register, call the library at 908-276-2451 or visit 548 Boulevard.

