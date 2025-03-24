CHS Class of 2025 Community Scholarship Program applications are available

CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford High School’s Class of 2025 Scholarship applications are open and will be accepted until Friday, March 28.

The Cranford High School Class of 2025 community scholarships are made available through local organizations and groups within the Cranford community. Thousands of dollars in grant money is available for students. Scholarships will be awarded in June at the CHS Senior Awards Program.

More than 30 scholarships are available and cater to a wide-range of interests, career paths and personal stories. Information on individual scholarships, including details and requirements, can be found at this link: CHS Class of 2025 Community Scholarships.

For instructions on how to apply, visit Cranford Public Schools’ Counseling Department website at cranfordschools.org/chscounseling.