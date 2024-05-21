Chiropractor arrested and charged for invasion of privacy and child endangerment

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — A Springfield chiropractor has been arrested and charged with invasion of privacy and child endangerment, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Springfield Police Chief John Cook announced on Thursday, May 9.

Gary Hecht, 55, of Livingston, is charged with one count of third-degree invasion of privacy and one count of third-degree child endangerment, stemming from an investigation conducted by the Springfield Police Department.

On Monday, May 6, the Springfield Police Department received a report of a hidden camera discovered in a bathroom at 201 Mountain Ave., located within the Hecht Chiropractic Office.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with further information about the Hecht is urged to contact Springfield Police Department Detective Luis Brito at 973-912-2246.

These criminal charges are mere accusations. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.