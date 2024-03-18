Child Seat Inspection Program is available for residents

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Board of County Commissioners is reminding its residents of its ongoing Child Seat Inspection Program.

“Our Child Seat Inspection Program ensures your little ones ride securely,” said Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “As a parent, I personally visit the inspection location to have my children’s car seats properly installed and checked for safety measures. I hope you come and take advantage, as I did, and allow our experts to help with the installation and provide any safety additional tips you may need going forward.”

The Union County Board of County Commissioners encourages residents to check their child car seats for proper installation by visiting the county’s Child Safety Seat Inspection Program Center, located at the Garwood First Aid Squad, 401 2nd Ave., Garwood. The program will run every Wednesday and Thursday, from 7:30 to 11 a.m., and no appointment is necessary.

Earlier this week, Palmieri-Mouded visited the inspection location where she had one of her children’s car seats installed.

According to the New Jersey Child Passenger Safety Law:

• Any child younger than the age of 8 years old and a height of 57 inches shall be secured as follows in the rear seat of a motor vehicle.

• A child younger than the age of 2 years and 30 pounds shall be secured in a rear-facing seat equipped with a five-point harness.

• A child younger than the age of 4 years and 40 pounds shall be secured as described until they reach the upper limits of the rear-facing seat, then in a forward-facing child restraint equipped with a five-point harness.

• A child younger than the age of 8 and a height of 57 inches shall be secured as described until they reach the upper limits of the rear-facing or forward-facing seat, then in a belt positioning booster seat.

• A child younger than 8 years of age or 57 inches in height must be properly secured by a seat belt.

• It is recommended that children younger than the age of 13 ride in the backseat.

All car seats and boosters have expiration dates. There should be a manufacturer’s label on the back or bottom of the seat that gives the manufacture date and/or specific expiration date.

First launched in 1999, the Child Safety Seat Inspection Program is a service of the Union County Board of County Commissioners, Union County Police Department, New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety and the Garwood First Aid Squad.

For more information about the Safety Seat Inspection Program and other services, visit online at ucnj.org/childseats or contact Christine Marcantonio, Traffic Safety Program coordinator, by email at [email protected] or by phone at 908-789-6830.