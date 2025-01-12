CFD thanks Cranford Knights of Columbus for donation to Call Department

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Knights of Columbus has made a $1,500 donation to the Cranford Call Fire Department. The Call Department is the volunteer division of the Fire Department.

“I would like to personally thank the Knights of Columbus for this incredible donation,” said Chief Dan Czeh. “This donation will go towards new boots, gloves and hoods to keep our Volunteer Fire Fighters protected.”

“It’s great when local organizations can step up to help each other for the betterment of all residents,” said Commissioner of Public Safety Paul A. Gallo.

“This is not the first time the Cranford Knights of Columbus thought about the Fire Department. When Firefighter Rob Hurewitz was forced into early retirement due to a health concern a few years back, Jerry Conheeny and the Cranford Knights immediately contacted me and put together a fundraiser to help Rob and his family. When Call Lt. Ron Marotta was recognized as the Firefighter of the Year at the Knights St. Patrick’s Day Ceili, Ron mentioned we needed a new display flag for our ladder truck. A short time later, the Cranford Knights donated a flag to us,” added Czeh.

“When they found out our Call Department needed new protective gear, they again came through and made this generous donation. We are extremely grateful to the Cranford Knights of Columbus. Not only for what they do for public safety in town, but for all of the charity work they do in the community,” Czeh said.

The Cranford Knights of Columbus Council 6226 are a key ally of St. Michael’s Church. It assists at major parish functions and volunteers its time and services for the good of the parish and community.

Photo Courtesy of Cranford Fire Department