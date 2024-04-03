CFD receives $40K in ARP Firefighter Grant funding

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Fire Department is pleased to announce the department was awarded $40,000 from the American Rescue Plan Firefighter Grant.

“Excellent work by Fire Chief Dan Czeh and Battalion Chief Matt Lubin on putting this grant together. Securing these funds will help fund six sets of turnout gear for our firefighters and contributes to keeping township costs lower by not adding to our capital budget,” said Public Safety Commissioner Paul A. Gallo.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Wednesday, March 13, in a release, the award of $20 million in ARP Firefighter Grants to local and regional fire departments across New Jersey to ensure firefighters have proper protective, cleaning and sanitization equipment. This marks the second time the CFD has received funding from the ARP Firefighter Grant, following last year’s $35,000 award. The Department of Community Affairs awarded the grants to 353 fire departments after a competitive application process, according to the release.

Turnout gear, with a lifespan of about 10 years, plays a crucial role in protecting firefighters, Czeh said. In situations when firefighters are exposed to smoke and hazardous carcinogens, the turnout gear must undergo a thorough cleansing routine to remove those byproducts as a means of cancer prevention in our firefighters, he said. Firefighters face a 9% increase in cancer diagnoses, according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. The ARP Firefighter Grant will ensure all 30 career firefighters in the CFD have a second set of turnout gear available, enabling them to respond to calls even when their primary gear is being cleaned.

