CFD lights up in pink and supports breast cancer awareness with exclusive T-Shirts

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Fire Department is lighting up the firehouse pink and fundraising for breast cancer research with the sale of exclusive T-shirts during the month of October in an effort to bring awareness to breast cancer. Proceeds from the sale of the Cranford Fire Department breast cancer awareness T-shirts benefit Relay for Life/American Cancer Society.

According to Breastcancer.org, approximately 1 in 8 women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer in the course of her lifetime. Men are also affected by this deadly disease and have a 1 in 833 lifetime risk.

“The Cranford Fire Department is determined to bring awareness to this deadly disease,” said Fire Chief Dan Czeh. “We all know someone who has been affected by breast cancer. Some people were able to beat the disease, while others were taken from us. It is our hope that all females go for an annual mammography. Early detection is critical for surviving breast cancer. Males should also be proactive and see a doctor if they detect any abnormalities.”

Visit the firehouse, located at 7 Springfield Ave., to purchase T-shirts. Payment methods accepted include checks made out to FMBA Local 37, cash and venmo @Cranford-Local. The special breast cancer awareness CFD T-shirts are available in sizes Adult Small, Medium, Large, XL and XXL. Help support research to end breast cancer.

Photos Courtesy of the CFD