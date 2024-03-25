Ceremony celebrates donation of a new bingo machine

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LINDEN, NJ — At the AristaCare facility, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the Bayway Industrial Complex Community Advisory Panel donation of a new bingo machine. Former AristaCare resident and Linden senior Jane Kosa championed the new bingo machine cause.

Kosa said, “A bingo machine is a very important, fun activity that the residents of the AristaCare facility really enjoy and offers numerous benefits for seniors. When I realized that the old one was no longer working, I had to do something.”

The bingo machine costs were covered by member companies of the Bayway Complex Community Advisory Panel: Cogen Technologies Linden Venture, Infineum USA L.P., Linden VFT, Phillips 66, Parkway Generation, Solutia Inc. and Veolia North America.

The Bayway CAP was established in 1998 and has been providing a forum for open dialogue between the community and CAP member companies. The CAP has annually awarded high school scholarships for many years and now has expanded its support to include annually supporting a community item or program in need.

“The request for support of the bingo machine came to my attention at the end of the year with a call from Jane Kosa. As facilitator of the Bayway CAP, I felt it was a perfect fit for the CAP. Our CAP member companies were pleased to be able to support this community need,” said Nancy Sadlon, Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery, manager of Public Affairs.

Company representatives, AristaCare management and residents gathered on Friday, Feb. 23, at noon, for a ribbon-cutting and a celebratory round of bingo. The first game was called by Kosa, as was appropriate, as it was her outreach initiative and diligence that was instrumental in finding the necessary funding for the needed machine. Fun was had by all. And of course, there were winners, receiving scratch off tickets compliments the CAP.

“From the depths of our hearts, we extend our profound gratitude to the incredible community members who have generously gone above and beyond to donate a bingo machine for our cherished residents. Witnessing the sheer joy and radiant smiles on our residents’ faces speaks volumes. Your selfless contributions are not just donations; they are beacons of hope, shining brightly in our mission to enhance the quality of life for those we care for. Thank you for embodying the true spirit of compassion and camaraderie,” said Sam Schwebel, building administrator of AristaCare at Parkside.

Photos Courtesy of Nancy P. Sadlon