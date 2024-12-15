Celebrating the holiday season at Warinanco Sports Center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — Everyone was celebrating, including Santa – on ice!

The Union County Board of County Commissioners, along with the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation, recently invited all county residents to ring in the holiday season on the ice rink with Santa Claus at “Celebrate the Season,” Union County’s annual celebration at Warinanco Sports Center.

Skaters were able to see Santa – and some skated with him! There was also Buddy the Elf, other elves and holiday carolers. Hot chocolate and cookies were served. There was also a snack café.

Holiday carolers sang Christmas favorites, including “Frosty the Snowman.”

Kelly Martins, director of Union County’s Office of Communications and Public Information, said, “It’s a great event since 2017, with a break during the COVID years. All skating sessions were sold out within days.” She was there with her 4-year-old daughter, Adeline.

Union County Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded said, “It’s such fun for families in Union County. Celebrate the season. Sing carols. Ice skate. Get your picture taken. It’s a good day for Union County.”

Also in attendance were Union County Commissioner Vice Chairwoman Lourdes Leon, as well as Union County Commissioners Rebecca L. Williams, Sergio Granados, Joseph Bodek and Bette Jane Kowalski.

Carolyn Thomas was there for her first time. She said, “I think it’s amazing. My favorite type of event is when families and kids can enjoy it together.”

Robin Bramwell, of Cranford, was there with her daughters, Cassie, 7, and Amber, 6. “I love being with the family, enjoying the holidays,” said Bramwell.

“I love ice skating,” said Cassie.

“I love Buddy the Elf,” said Amber. “He’s so crazy!”

Joanna Marino, of Elizabeth, was there with her family, having a good time.

Erin Guidry, of Cranford, was there with her daughter, Darcy, 9. “It’s just really fun to see all the kids. It’s a beautiful day, fresh air,” said Guidry.

“It’s really fun,” said Darcy. “Everyone’s really nice.”

Collen Bodek, of Cranford, was there with her daughters, Molly, 3, and Anna, 5. “They really liked the characters,” Bodek said. “And they played bells with the singers.”

Enid Javier, of Roselle, said she comes every year. She said, “We love the family time. The kids love to see Santa. It’s very Christmas-y.”

To learn more about the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation and the activities it offers, visit: https://cunj.org/parks-recreation.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta