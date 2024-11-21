Celebrating one year of It’s Delicious Ice Cream and Crepes

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — It’s Delicious Ice Cream and Crepes at 152 Central Ave., Clark, recently celebrated its first birthday with a heartwarming community event dedicated to giving back. The celebration at the It’s Delicious Ice Cream and Crepe Clark store not only marked a year of serving delightful treats but also showcased a commitment to supporting local families and young entrepreneurs.

The highlight of the event was a Kids Vendor Fair featuring young entrepreneurs aged 15 and younger who showcased their talents and businesses at their own booths. It’s Delicious Ice Cream believes in investing in children and their potential, rather than simply focusing on “fixing” adults. The event featured a special fundraiser for Baby Leo, the son of a Rahway school teacher born with critical health challenges. This initiative brought the community together, raising both awareness and funds to support Baby Leo’s ongoing medical needs.

Nearly 500 It’s Delicious Ice Cream and Crepe supporters attended, enjoying an evening filled with joy and gratitude, made possible by the incredible support from their partners. Full Focus Events donated a photo booth, capturing bright smiles all evening, while Frank and Andrea from FA Acoustics provided beautiful music. Good Time Charlie’s generously donated tents, chairs and tables. Jay Davis Photography wonderfully preserved the memories of the night.

“To all our loyal customers and community members who have supported us through every season, thank you,” said owner and Rahway resident John Samsel. “Here’s to many more sweet years ahead!”

For more information on the upcoming Christmas Party at It’s Delicious Ice Cream and Crepes, visit our Facebook page or website:

@Itsadeliciousthing

www.itsdeliciousicecream.com/christmas-party.