Celebrating 30 years of exploring history with ‘Four Centuries in a Weekend’ event

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced Union County’s “Four Centuries in a Weekend” countywide history event returns for its 30th season on Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20. Unless noted otherwise, all participating historic sites are open from noon to 5 p.m. Each day is packed with tours, exhibits and various special events and activities at more than 30 house museums and historic sites in Union County, all open to the public free of charge.

“Our ‘Four Centuries in a Weekend’ event aims to ignite interest in the great history of our county for both history enthusiasts and curious visitors,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “Attendees will have the opportunity to witness a reenactment of the Revolutionary War era in Elizabeth, learn to make butter the colonial way at Caldwell Parsonage in Union or even try their hand at apple cider pressing as our ancestors did in Berkeley Heights. With 38 locations participating this year, there will be something for everyone to enjoy and take away from Union County’s diverse and storied past. I invite you to join us in exploring as many historic sites as you can and bring your friends and family. I hope to see you there.”

Union County’s “Four Centuries in a Weekend” is the first and oldest History “Open House” Weekend of its kind in New Jersey. The event started in 1994 with 16 participating locations and will now celebrate its 30th anniversary with 38 participating sites, the largest number to date.

“I proudly join in celebrating 30 years of connecting our residents and visitors to New Jersey’s historic beginnings,” said Union County Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski, liaison to the Union County Cultural and Heritage Advisory Board. “Union County is rich with historical treasures, traditions and stories. You can see and enjoy many of them at ‘Four Centuries in a Weekend.’ I want to thank the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, their dedicated staff and the volunteers whose contributions make this lively weekend possible.”

Attendees can stop by Revolutionary War burial grounds, the county’s oldest railroad station, quaint house museums, special exhibitions and much more. Each site will provide visitors with a free Union County Passport to stamp. Visitors can also pick up free Union County History trading cards at many sites.

At most sites, representatives or docents will provide tours or answer questions. These exhibits provide the opportunity to learn about aspects of every-day life during the 1700s, the 1800s and more recent times.

“Four Centuries in a Weekend” is funded in part by a grant from the New Jersey Historical Commission, part of the Division of Cultural Affairs in the Department of State, and is organized by the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, in collaboration with staff and volunteers at the sites and is sponsored by the Union County Board of County Commissioners.

Participating sites are:

Berkeley Heights

• Deserted Village of Feltville/Glenside within Watchung Reservation, 1 Cataract Hollow Road, Berkeley Heights; and

• Little-Lord Farmstead, 31 Horseshoe Road, Berkeley Heights.

Clark

• Dr. William Robinson Plantation Museum, 593 Madison Hill Road, Clark.

Cranford

• Crane-Phillips House Museum, 124 North Union Ave., Cranford; and

• William Miller Sperry Observatory, UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ, 1033 Springfield Ave., Cranford.

Elizabeth

• Belcher-Ogden Mansion & Bonnell Homestead, 1046 East Jersey St., Elizabeth;

• Boxwood Hall State Historic House, 1073 East Jersey St., Elizabeth;

• Elizabeth Public Library, open Saturday only/closed Sunday, 11 South Broad St., Elizabeth; and

• Siloam Hope First Presbyterian Church and Snyder Academy, 42 Broad St., Elizabeth.

Fanwood

• Fanwood Train Station Museum, open noon to 4 p.m. both days, 230 North Ave., Fanwood.

Hillside

• Evergreen Cemetery, 1137 North Broad St., Hillside; and

• Woodruff House/Eaton Store Museum, open noon to 4 p.m. both days, 111 Conant St., Hillside.

Kenilworth

• Oswald J. Nitschke House, 49 South 21 St., Kenilworth.

Mountainside

• Deacon Andrew Hetfield House, Constitution Plaza, Watchung Avenue, Mountainside.

New Providence

• Salt Box Museum, 1350 Springfield Ave., New Providence.

Plainfield

• Drake House Museum, 602 West Front St., Plainfield.

• duCret Center of Art, open Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m./open Sunday, from 9 a.m. to noon, 1030 Central Ave., Plainfield; and

• Quaker Meetinghouse, open Saturday only/closed Sunday, 225 Watchung Ave., Plainfield.

Rahway

• African-American History & Heritage Learning Center, open Saturday only/closed Sunday, 261 Central Ave., Rahway;

• Merchants & Drovers Tavern Museum, 1632 St. Georges Ave., Rahway; and

• Union County Performing Arts Center, 1601 Irving St., Rahway.

Roselle

• Abraham Clark Memorial House, 101 West 9th Ave., Roselle.

Roselle Park

• Roselle Park Historical Society & Museum, 9 West Grant Ave., Roselle Park.

Scotch Plains

• Frazee House, 1451 Raritan Road, Scotch Plains;

• Osborn Cannonball House Museum, 1840 Front St., Scotch Plains; and

• Shady Rest Country Club, 820 Jerusalem Road, Scotch Plains.

Springfield

• Cannon Ball House, 126 Morris Ave., Springfield.

Summit

• Carter House, 90 Butler Parkway, Summit;

• Reeves-Reed Arboretum, open Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. only/closed Sunday, 165 Hobart Ave., Summit;

• Twin Maples, 214 Springfield Ave., Summit; and

• Wallace Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 138-142 Broad St., Summit.

Union

• Caldwell Parsonage, 909 Caldwell Ave., Union;

• Connecticut Farms Church, 888 Stuyvesant Ave., Union;

• Donald M. Payne Vauxhall Meeting Center, 333 Russell St., Vauxhall (Union); and

• Liberty Hall Museum, 1003 Morris Ave., Union.

Westfield

• Miller-Cory House Museum, 614 Mountain Ave., Westfield;

• Reeve History & Cultural Resource Center, 314 Mountain Ave., Westfield; and

• Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route, Pop-Up Visitors Center, 10 Prospect St., Westfield.

For more information, including a complete list of activities and participating locations, visit www.ucnj.org/4c or contact the Union County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs at [email protected] or 908-558-2550.

Photo Courtesy of Kelly Martins