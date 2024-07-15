Casano Community Center hosts blood drive

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE PARK — The borough hosted a blood drive at the Casano Community Center during the weekend after July 4 with donors getting a Mets T-shirt and tickets while supplies lasted.

“New York Blood Center is very thankful for Roselle Park to have a blood drive during the holiday weekend,” said Genevieve Toscano, an account manager for the New York Blood Center. “It’s peak time and it’s hard to get sponsors. We need blood. The need for blood never takes a break.”

Fernando Pedrero of Roselle Park was one of the donors. “It’s good to be helpful,” he said. “Coming out of the pandemic, we’re happy to help. It’s great Roselle Park sponsors the space for us to be here.”

Adela Aguirre, of Roselle Park, said she couldn’t give because her iron was low. Blood banks don’t measure iron levels directly before a donation, but they do check hemoglobin levels as a proxy for iron levels.

Hemoglobin is a protein in the red blood cells that contains iron and carries oxygen from the lungs to the body’s tissues. The FDA sets minimum hemoglobin levels for blood donation safety.

If hemoglobin levels are too low, donors are asked to wait until they increase before donating again.

“That’s important to know for people who want to give,” said Aguirre.

Donor specialist Kawonna Keooulay, a person in charge from the New York Blood Center, said that some have an iron deficiency, or some are low in iron. “It fluctuates,” she said. “She can come tomorrow and try again. There’s a one-day deferral.”

In a New York Blood Center Blood Donation Receipt and Post Donation Instructions page, it cited foods that are rich in iron. They include red meat, liver in particular; fish and shellfish, such as oysters, clams, shrimp, and scallops; dried fruit such as apricots, prunes and peaches; green leafy vegetables; beans; and iron fortified breads and cereals.

Dr. Donald Poznick said, “We have medical staff screening prior, checking vitals, making sure they are high in iron, not tired or lethargic.”

After donating blood, donors are escorted to a refreshment area to ensure their well-being. They are requested to remain in the area for at least 15 minutes.

To prevent faintness or dizziness, it’s requested to eat a salty snack, if their diet permits, while in the refreshment area. Fluid intake should be increased by drinking at least four eight-ounce glasses of water for two days. It’s also advised to avoid alcoholic beverages until after a meal. Also avoid vigorous exercise, becoming overheated and long periods of standing for the rest of the day.