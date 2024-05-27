Casa Del Rey launches new restaurant: Casa Del Rey Kitchen

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Casa Del Rey, a cherished landmark for special events in the heart of New Jersey, has announced the grand opening of its new restaurant, Casa Del Rey Kitchen. With a renewed vision and a sophisticated touch, the restaurant now offers a completely new tapas menu featuring innovative dishes that merge contemporary flavors with timeless hospitality.

Staying true to its roots as a welcoming community space, Casa Del Rey Kitchen’s transformation introduces a chic ambiance that complements its fresh, modern cuisine. The new concept aims to deliver an elevated dining experience while maintaining the warmth and friendliness patrons have come to love.

Photos Courtesy of Deborah Smith