Carl H. Kumpf Middle School has promotion ceremony

CLARK, NJ — On Tuesday, June 18, eighth-graders at Carl H. Kumpf Middle School in Clark participated in a promotion ceremony. The event was attended by Board of Education President Steven Donkersloot, Board of Education members, Superintendent Edward Grande, family members, teachers, administrators and other community members.

Salutatorian Mia Liu reflected on her memorable experience at Kumpf. She encouraged the class, “Take today to acknowledge the accomplishments you’ve made and how far you’ve come. It’s also important to remember the people that have helped get us here.”

Superintendent Edward Grande also addressed the class. Grande said, “You should be very proud of what you have accomplished thus far both in the classroom and on the field and stage.” He continued, “Trust that you are leaving Kumpf as well-equipped for this new challenge as you could possibly be.”

Delmonaco congratulated all of those who received awards at the awards ceremony held the previous week. He noted two special awards given then. The Citizenship Award was given to Eeshan Dixit. The Faculty Award was given to Morgan Chesney. He also recognized three teacher retirements Barbara Corby, Cheri Fabrizzio and Dr. Judith Koebli. He addressed the class and said, “When things get tough or seem overwhelming, realize you can dream, work hard, and persevere.”

Valedictorian Stephen Ortiz reflected on his time at Kumpf and said, “Our time at Kumpf has prepared us not just for high school but has prepared us for life’s journey. During our time at Kumpf, we’ve grown, we’ve matured and we’ve developed into the young men and women who sit here today.”

Assistant Principal Amanda Clarke read the names and Board of Education members presented the students with diplomas.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski