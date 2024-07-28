Cardinal blesses 125 couples celebrating 50+ years of marriage in ‘golden’ celebration of love

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — Approximately 125 couples celebrating at least 50 years of marriage were blessed by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, at the Archdiocese of Newark’s annual Golden Anniversary Mass on Sunday, June 2, in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

The spouses — who traveled from throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union counties to attend the Mass — held each other’s wedding rings as Tobin asked God to sanctify their love, praying that the husbands and wives grow in the sacrament of matrimony’s grace. The cardinal also commended the fidelity of those present, calling them inspirations to all Catholics who should be similarly committed to the Eucharist.

“You jubilarians remind us… of saying ‘yes’ (to Jesus) and finding a way to sustain our love even when the love isn’t always apparent,” Tobin said in his homily.

After the Mass, Tobin met with each couple to personally congratulate them on their milestone anniversaries. He also presented them with gold pins depicting interlocked wedding rings in front of a cross — a symbol that Christ is at the center of every strong marriage. The spouses received a certificate acknowledging their half-century of matrimonial faithfulness, as well.

“We’re grateful to the archdiocese for recognizing this milestone anniversary and for acknowledging the importance of the sacrament of marriage,” said Marie Johnson of Park Ridge, who attended the Golden Anniversary Mass with her husband of 50 years, Thomas. “The secret to a long marriage is love, patience, understanding and, above all, faith in the Lord. That’s what has helped us and we’re happy to be here to celebrate that.”

The Golden Anniversary Mass was a celebration of the archdiocesan Office for Family Life Ministry, which strengthens families’ faith by hosting programs, providing ministry support training for parishes and offering other spiritual initiatives. For more information, visit www.rcan.org/family-life/.

Photos Courtesy of Archdiocese of Newark/Julio Eduardo Herrera and Sean Quinn