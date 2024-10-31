Car strikes NJ Transit bus head on in Union

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — The township of union was the site of a motor vehicle accident on Friday, Oct. 25, that resulted in more than two dozen people being injured.

According to a report by the Union Police Department, on Friday, Oct. 25, at approximately 7:20 a.m., Union police responded to Stuyvesant Avenue and Pleasant Parkway for a motor vehicle accident involving a NJ Transit bus. The preliminary investigation revealed that a BMW traveling in the opposite direction of the bus crossed over the double yellow lines and struck the NJ Transit Bus head on. Approximately 24 people were injured.

“It was mainly limited to minor injuries, nothing life-threatening, but there were so many injuries, we had to request assistance from Union County Municipal Aid,” said Union Deputy Police Chief Scott Breslow in an interview with LocalSource on Monday, Oct. 28.

The passengers on the bus had a variety of injuries, including a broken ankle, facial injuries, neck pain and general trauma. They went to local hospitals.

“They sent other ambulances, including the county ambulance, one from Roselle, Elizabeth, Short Hills; whoever had one available, until all the patients were taken care of,” said Breslow. “They were spread out, so no particular hospital was overloaded, based on their need. Some wanted to go to Overlook, others wanted to go to hospitals in Newark.”

Mutual Aid ambulances were requested, along with the Union Fire Department. Stuyvesant Avenue was closed between Stanley Terrace and Pleasant Parkway for further investigation.

The road was closed to allow the multiple ambulances to stage and then transport those in need to the hospitals. Officers from the Traffic Bureau are investigating and will determine the cause of this crash.

“There were at least half a dozen police officers at the scene and a lot of fire personnel as well. They coordinated the triage part,” said Breslow. The bus was able to be driven, so they took it back to their depot, I think in Maplewood.”

The BMW driver had neck and hip pain and was transported to University Hospital. He received tickets for careless driving and driving on the wrong side of the road. There was no indication that he was intoxicated or under the influence of narcotics.

“The car that hit the bus was towed,” said Breslow. “The car’s driver was the one with the most serious injuries, hip and neck pain, probably whiplash.”

Photos Courtesy of Township of Union Police Department