Captain confirmed as new Summit police chief

SUMMIT, NJ — At its meeting on Tuesday, March 18, Summit Common Council unanimously approved Mayor Dr. Elizabeth Fagan’s appointment of Capt. Ryan Peters as the next chief of police in Summit. Peters replaces Chief Steven Zagorski, who is set to retire on Wednesday, April 30, after 36 years of distinguished and dedicated service to the city of Summit.

“I am incredibly proud to appoint Capt. Peters as Summit’s next chief of police,” said Fagan. “His impressive résumé, matched by his strong work ethic, thoughtful decision-making and the deep respect he has earned from his peers, make me confident that he will be a fantastic leader.”

Peters joined the Summit Police Department in 2007 and was assigned to the Patrol Bureau. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2017 and to the rank of captain in 2021. During his tenure with the department, Peters has served in several critical roles, including commander of the Support Services Division, Union County SWAT Team leader, member of the Union County Emergency Response Team and many more. Peters has extensive specialized training in crisis response and tactical operations and has served as the department’s Active Shooter Response instructor and firearms instructor. Through the course of his more than 17-year career with the Summit Police Department, he has received numerous letters of commendation, appreciation and awards from both citizens and other law enforcement agencies.

“I stand before you tonight deeply honored and humbled to accept the role of chief of police,” said Peters at the meeting. “This is not a responsibility I take lightly and I am grateful for the trust placed in me to lead this department and serve our great community.”

Peters continued: “To the residents of Summit, I pledge to you to lead with transparency and accountability. Your safety and well-being will always be my top priority and I will work tirelessly to foster a department that is deeply connected to the community.”

