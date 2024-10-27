Cannon Ball House is one of the dozens of sites participating in Four Centuries in a Weekend

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Cannon Ball House was one of the many participants in Four Centuries in a Weekend.

During the weekend of Saturday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Oct. 20, residents of Union County were invited to explore many historic sites, museums and trails to learn about Union County’s rich history. Cannon Ball House, located at 126 Morris Ave., Springfield, is one of only four houses that escaped burning by the British during the Battle of Springfield on June 23, 1780. It may have been spared because the British supposedly used it as a hospital.

On display in the Cannon Ball House, which is now a museum, is a cannonball that was found lodged in one of the walls. Other exhibits in the house include period furniture, clothing, weapons, tools and kitchen implements representing early family life. Originally a farmhouse, the building has also been a tavern, boardinghouse, and tearoom. From 1955 to present, Cannon Ball House is home to the Springfield Historical Society.

Linda Jurczak, president of the Springfield Historical Society, grew up in Springfield. She said, “As a child, here all the time, I’m happy to serve as their present. It’s a lifelong commitment when you’re brought up here.”

Jurczak shared the story that during the Battle of Springfield, the British thought they’d easily pass through Springfield. “They weren’t expecting the resistance,” she said. “We’re delighted this house survived.”

More than 118 people signed in at the Cannon Ball House on the first day of Four Centuries in a Weekend. “This has been a glorious weekend,” said Jurczak.

Heather Sandford, from The Church and Cannon Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution, was in the kitchen with Chloe, 13 – who is the daughter of Cannon Ball House volunteer Erin Cook – explaining items that were used during early family life. Sandford showed a candle maker, a juice press, and a game colonial soldiers played. Sandford said that many of the items were donated by Florence M. Gaudineer Middle School.

Other historic sites featured during Four Centuries in a Weekend included Dr. William Robinson Plantation Museum, Clark; Crane–Phillips House Museum, Cranford; Boxwood Hall State Historic Site (Boudinot Mansion), Elizabeth; First Presbyterian Church of Elizabeth, Elizabeth; Snyder Academy, Elizabeth; Nathaniel Bonnell Homestead & Belcher–Ogden Mansion, Elizabeth; Evergreen Cemetery & Crematory, Hillside; Woodruff House & Barn/Eaton Store Museum, Hillside; Oswald J. Nitschke House, Kenilworth; Deacon Andrew Hetfield House, Mountainside; Merchants & Drovers Tavern Museum, Rahway; Union County Performing Arts Center, Rahway; Abraham Clark Memorial House, Roselle; Roselle Park Museum, Roselle Park; Carter House, Summit; Reeves–Reed Arboretum, Summit; Summit Playhouse, Summit; Twin Maples, Summit; Caldwell Parsonage, Union; Connecticut Farms Church, Union; and Liberty Hall Museum, Union.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta