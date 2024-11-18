Calvary Nursery School and Child Care names new interim director

CRANFORD, NJ — Calvary Nursery School and Child Care, 108 Eastman St., Cranford, announces Beth Kulik as the new interim school director for the 2024-2025 school year, effective Monday, Oct. 21. The year-round, play-based program was founded in 1993 and serves children 2½ to 6 years of age as part of the ministry of Calvary Lutheran Church. The preschool offers a morning Nursery School Program, full-day Child Care Program and a Kindergarten Wrap-Around Afternoon Program for all Cranford public school students. Onsite enrichment opportunities are offered, including yoga and STEM learning sessions, as well as extended day options.

Kulik has an extensive background in education, formerly serving as both a lead teacher at CNSCC as well as a public school language arts teacher for a number of years. She has New Jersey state certifications in both teaching and administration, in addition to dual master’s degrees in education leadership and reading. Kulik resides in Cranford with her family, and participates in numerous local activities and organizations. Her deep ties to the community will help guide the program with passion and commitment and allow her to uphold the school’s high standards and nurturing environment. “I am thrilled to serve in this new role for a program I admire, in a town I adore. With such a talented group of professionals in place, I know we will continue to serve the needs of the community for this next generation of young children,” said Kuik.

Erin Muldoon, CNSCC’s School Board president, said, “We are very excited to welcome Beth as our interim director and are confident that her passion and skills will allow her to uphold the high standards and Christian values of our program. Our school community is very fortunate to have her here and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes!”

CNSCC is licensed by the state of New Jersey and has proudly received a four-star quality rating from the GROW NJ state preschool initiative.