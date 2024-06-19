Buddy Poppy Days campaign recognized

CRANFORD, NJ – The annual Buddy Poppy campaign by the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States was recognized at the Township Committee official meeting on Tuesday, May 21. Mark Schwartz, commander of Cranford VFW Post 335, shared words of our country’s fallen soldiers.

“We celebrate their lives, honor their sacrifice and remember them this Memorial Day and the Buddy Poppy is a symbol of that. I want to thank the town for supporting us,” said Schwartz at the podium.

Two members of the Cranford VFW are deployed with the New Jersey National Guard in Iraq and Syria, Schwartz noted.

The township urges all citizens of this community to recognize the merits of this cause by contributing generously to support Buddy Poppies on the days set aside for the distribution of these symbols of appreciation for the sacrifices of our honored dead.

Photo Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz