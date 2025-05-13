Bruce Tango presents ‘The Paranormal World Event’

RAHWAY, NJ — If you love paranormal, you can look forward to a spine-tingling evening.

On Saturday, May 31, Bruce Tango – of “Tango & Friends Radio Show” and also a retired Elizabeth police officer – will be hosting “The Paranormal World Event” at Merchant and Drovers Tavern Museum in Rahway.

There will be lectures, films, audio and discussions on ghosts, UFOs and exorcisms. Guest speakers include Jane Doherty, a renowned psychic medium; Joe Foster, a respected MUFON investigator; and Bruce Pearson, a UFO and paranormal investigator.

Tango plans on talking about a well-known and true exorcism case. “A movie was made about it,” he said. “Not ‘The Exorcist.’”

He has actual audio of one of the exorcisms. “It’s very frightening,” he said. “When I play it, people are going to get very unnerved.”

Time permitting, Tango will be doing a lights-out EVP – Electronic Voice Phenomena – session with immediate playback. “We will ask questions,” he said. “Anything you may want to ask. It’s amazing. Many times, you’ll get answers you’ll hear on the recorder. It’s a very cool thing to do. One of the reasons we turn the lights out, sometimes a ghost will try to manifest itself.”

He will also ask attendees to share their paranormal experiences. “Maybe myself and other people there can give insights and info on what happened,” said Tango. “Give them some closure.”

There’s a lot that is unknown about the paranormal, but Tango believes it has to do with energy. He said, “Even Einstein believed in ghosts and said they are made of energy. You’re more apt to see it in the dark, even though I’ve had many experiences in the daytime.”

Foster, who will be talking about UFOs, has worked with the FBI. “He’ll share some fascinating stories over the years,” said Tango. “He’s pretty cool and his stories are great.”

Pearson is a paranormal investigator originally from New Jersey, now living in Pennsylvania. “He’s had a long-time distinguished career,” said Tango. “In the broadcast industry, he’s a producer, director… He’s the segment producer of ‘Unsolved Mysteries.’ He’s going to be telling some great stories.”

Doherty will be giving readings. “She’s one of the best in the country,” said Tango. “She’s been on many TV shows, ‘Sightings,’ ‘The Jenny Jones Show,’ and ‘Ghost Stories.’ For those who attend, there’s a good chance Jane connects you with a loved one who passed. I’ve seen people break down. She’s quite an amazing woman.”

As for The Merchants and Drovers Tavern Museum, Tango said, “It’s very haunted. I’ve been doing events there (for) close to 20 years.”

To purchase tickets to “The Paranormal World Event” visit Tango’s website at: https://www.brucetango.com/exorcisms.

Photo Courtesy of Bruce Tango