Brookside Place School welcomes new principal in July

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Board of Education has announced that Kristen D’Anna is the new principal of Brookside Place School, effective Monday, July 1. D’Anna, who currently serves as the principal of Bloomingdale Avenue School, will be succeeding Michael Klimko, who is retiring effective Monday, July 1, after serving as BPS principal for the past 16 years, following 17 years of service as a teacher and an assistant principal in a prior district.

Klimko’s passion and commitment in service to the school community is appreciated and its staff wishes him much deserved happiness as he starts this new and exciting chapter in his life.

D’Anna has served in her current role as principal of Bloomingdale since August 2022. Prior to this appointment, D’Anna began her career as an elementary school teacher in the Freehold Township School District in 2004, where she taught first, second and third grades. D’Anna transitioned into administration as the supervisor of curriculum and instruction, PK-8, in East Hanover Township Schools. During this time, she supported the enhancement of teaching and learning practices throughout the district, while also serving as the program coordinator for all federal grants and Title I programs before becoming the principal of the K-2 school.

D’Anna earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Delaware and a master’s degree in educational administration from Georgian Court University.

D’Anna has greatly enjoyed her time as the principal of Bloomingdale Avenue School and is so appreciative of the relationships she has made with the faculty, students and parents/guardians. She said she will miss the Bloomingdale Avenue School Community but will assist in providing a smooth transition in leadership and continued success for students and staff.

D’Anna said she is honored to be joining the Brookside Place School Community and she looks forward to partnering with the dedicated staff, parents/guardians, students and the community to see how she can best serve the school and ensure a successful year for all.