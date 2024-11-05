Breast cancer concerns are addressed to seniors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Early detection saves lives.

That was the message presented by Fiordaliza Gomez, registered nurse and oncology nurse navigator. Gomez recently came to Rahway Senior Citizens Center to give an educational seminar that included breast cancer prevention and treatment.

“Try not to be afraid,” she said. “If you let time go by, odds are against you.”

Gomez presented facts about breast cancer. The average age diagnosed is 62. And when caught early, there’s a 99% survival rate. Risk increases with age, but early detection makes a big difference. Breast cancer can happen in both men and women, though it’s more common in women. Smoking, being overweight and drinking alcohol increase the risk of breast cancer.

What is helpful is exercising regularly, eating a healthy diet, limiting alcohol and avoiding smoking. Regular screening and checkups are key to reducing risks.

Minnie Sawyer, of Rahway, had a mammogram in 2012. They detected something and she was treated for breast cancer. She’s now cancer-free for 12 years.

“I’m enjoying life,” she said. “I’m in a support group for cancer. I’m happy to be alive. I’m 80 years old.”

Malinda Bostic, of Rahway, was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2020. Her mother had just passed away – and it was during the pandemic. “It was a very intense time,” she said. But Bostic did not despair. It’s now after a year of treatment and she’s still going to the oncologist. “I try to be upbeat,” she said. “You live with it constantly. It never goes away.” The 71-year-old also had colon cancer at age 56.

Andrea Alvare, director of the Rahway Health Department, said, “We want to stress the importance of early detection. Women over 40 should speak to a doctor to schedule a mammogram. If they have a history of breast cancer, talk to a medical provider. They might have to start the screening process earlier.”

This seminar was the last of Rahway’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month events. It was sponsored by Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr., Rahway City Council and Rahway’s Health Department.

The Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital will continue scheduling 3D mammograms throughout October and beyond. You don’t need a script to schedule a routine mammogram. The NJCEED – New Jersey Cancer Education Early Detection – program covers mammograms for the uninsured and underinsured. To schedule a 3D mammogram at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, call 855-654-5393.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta