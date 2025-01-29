Borough receives nearly $375,000 state grant for improvements to Pershing Avenue

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — The year is off to a strong start for the borough of Roselle Park, with state officials confirming $374,868 in municipal aid for improvements to Pershing Avenue. The upcoming project will include enhancements to the pedestrian, roadway and storm drainage infrastructure, spanning from Westfield to East Clay avenues.

“Each year, we’re getting through more of the infrastructure backlog I inherited seven years ago,” explained Mayor Joseph Signorello III. “We’re repaving and improving pedestrian connections at a faster pace by finding outside sources of funding like these.”

“Since first being elected, I have worked to prioritize projects like this – ones that are common sense and serve the public good,” said First Ward Councilman Gregory Johnson. “The planned improvements to Pershing Avenue are sorely needed and will improve the overall safety and circulation of the streetscape.”

New storm drains are included in the project, converting the existing ones to a newer style that prevents floatable debris from entering the stormwater system, and is safer for pedestrian and cyclist traffic. Sidewalks that have become uneven over time will be repaired, and new ADA curb ramps will be constructed.

“In preparation for warmer weather, our professionals are preparing specifications for the bidding process,” said Borough Administrator Andrew J. Casais. “Once drafting is complete, specifications will be sent to NJDOT for review and required by the grant agreement. Once approved by the department, we will proceed to bid, award and commence the project.”

Photos Courtesy of Andrew J. Casais