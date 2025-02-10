Borough honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at annual flag raising

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — The borough of Roselle commemorated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 20, with its annual flag-raising ceremony at Borough Hall. The event, in honor of the civil rights leader, has become a cherished tradition within the community.

According to Mayor Donald Shaw, “We host a number of flag raisings each year. This one is significant, because Dr. King’s legacy continues to touch all of us and point to the work still needed when it comes to equality and justice. I appreciate everyone braving the weather and contributing to this year’s flag raising – our residents, Congresswoman LaMonica McIver, Union County Commissioner Sergio Granados, Council President Cindy Thomas, Councilwoman At Large Denise Wilkerson, First Ward Councilwoman Isabel Sousa and Fifth Ward Councilwoman Rosetta McCamery.”

The ceremony featured local youth who gave a moving rendition of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, prior to raising the MLK flag. Granados, presented a resolution from the Union County Board of Commissioners. The resolution proclaimed Jan. 20, 2025, as Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Union County and recognized the borough of Roselle for its efforts to honor Dr. King’s legacy.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. showed us the power of unity, compassion and the fight for justice,” said Granados. “His legacy continues to inspire communities like Roselle, where we work together to uphold those values and build a brighter future for all. It is an honor to celebrate his contributions while recognizing the strength and resilience of Roselle’s residents.”

Upcoming flag raisings at Roselle Borough Hall include Black History Month on Tuesday, Feb. 11, and an Irish tribute on Monday, March 17.

Photos Courtesy of Artie Smallwood