Borough gets state money to help with utility bills

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — The borough will receive $3 million in operating aid funding toward unanticipated costs to its sewer utility as part of the Fiscal Year 2025 New Jersey State Budget.

This funding will be used locally to offset the burden on local ratepayers who have seen a doubling of sewer utility bills within the last year, according to a press release from the borough.

“This year, Roselle Park was hit with unforeseen costs to its sewer utility based on infrastructure decisions made over 100 years ago,” said Roselle Park Mayor Joseph Signorello III. “This aid is going to stabilize the present situation and deliver much-needed relief to local ratepayers.”

The borough’s sewer utility budget encompasses a variety of costs, the largest of which are regularly attributable to annual assessments from the Rahway Valley Sewerage Authority and the Joint Meeting of Essex and Union Counties; both regional entities that receive and treat municipal sewerage.

In 2024, Roselle Park experienced an increase to utility costs due to the settlement of a lawsuit with the city of Elizabeth over the century-old interconnection between the borough’s separated storm sewer and the City’s combined sewer system.

“We’ve kept the costs of our sewer utility stable for many years. It goes without saying, this lawsuit has had a major impact on Roselle Park residents and businesses who are paying sewer utility bills that have doubled since last year,” said Roselle Park Council President and Finance Committee Chairperson Joseph Petrosky. “This substantial aid will help us get back on track and keep the operation of our utility and borough affordable for all residents. Thank you to Senate President (Nicholas) Scutari, Gov. (Phil) Murphy and everyone who supported this state budget priority.”

Pursuant to the Fiscal Year 2025 Budget, the $3 million in operating aid attributable to Roselle Park is being managed by the Department of Community Affairs at the state level.

“The borough has been in contact with the Department of Community Affairs and the New Jersey League of Municipalities for the past two weeks gathering information about procedures related to this aid allocation,” said Roselle Park Business Administrator Andrew J. Casais. “The line of communication with our state partners remains open and we’ve been assured that details will be forthcoming. Once we have more specific information and a greater understanding of logistics, the operational impacts of this aid will be shared with the public.”