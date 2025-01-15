Blue Foundry Charitable Foundation funds playwriting residency in Elizabeth School

UNION, NJ — Premiere Stages, the professional theater company in residence at Kean University, returned to the Elizabeth School District this fall with a playwriting residency at Terence C. Reilly School No. 7, graciously funded by the Blue Foundry Charitable Foundation.

Through the course of six weeks, seventh-grade students at Terence C. Reilly School No. 7 learned the basics of playwriting and worked collaboratively to write original short plays for the stage. Premiere Stages teaching artist Peter Fenton centered the residency around the current curriculum, Greek mythology, as a launching pad to explore playwriting and timeless connections from ancient literature and contemporary experiences.

“Premiere Stages is thrilled to return to Terence C Reilly Gifted and Talented School No. 7 to support the students in their exploration of Greek mythology. Through the arts, we are eager to see how these talented students make connections between the ancient and modern world to share timeless lessons,” said Premiere Stages Play Festival and Education Manager Nick Gandiello.

The residency culminated in a school wide assembly on Friday, Dec. 20, of the student-written monologues and scenes, performed by professional actors Sarah Cuneo, Jessica DeLuca, Adrian Espinal and Christopher Grant.

Premiere Stages’ education programs, under the umbrella of the Premiere Play Factory, have introduced theater to thousands of children across New Jersey, particularly those children in underserved and underfunded school districts. Through playwriting residencies, Play Factory Performance Series of professional theater for young audiences and Camp Premiere for middle and high school students, Premiere Stages introduce students to theater with an eye toward increasing literacy, supporting English language learners, modeling the collaborative process and encouraging self-expression. Premiere Stages works closely with the Kean University Foundation to secure funding for Play Factory initiatives and was instrumental in securing funds from Blue Foundry Charitable Foundation.

“Blue Foundry Charitable Foundation is dedicated to making an impact within local communities by supporting nonprofit organizations and Premiere Stages at Kean University is a perfect example of our mission in action,” said Jim Nesci, CEO of Blue Foundry Bancorp. “Together, we are able to create meaningful opportunities for students by empowering them with the tools and support needed to succeed. The Premiere Stages program reflects the Foundation’s core values by ensuring that education remains a cornerstone for positive, lasting change.”

Photo Courtesy of Nicole Mehl