Black sworn in for another term as commissioner

CRANFORD, NJ — Gina Black was sworn in for another term as commissioner at Cranford’s reorganization meeting on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Black affirmed her dedication to ensure Cranford residents are heard and represented in the decision-making processes in government. She outlined her commitment to address traffic, flooding, public safety, schools and taxes.

Black stressed the importance of diverse perspectives to find the best solutions. She said she will continue to build consensus and make thoughtful, informed decisions that benefit Cranford and its future. Finally, she will continue as finance commissioner.