Black music is celebrated at Vauxhall Branch Library

UNION, NJ — “A Celebration of Black Music” was recently presented by Ed Alstrom at Vauxhall Branch Library. Alstrom is an American musician best known for being the stadium organist for the New York Yankees.

The Montville resident has performed with Chuck Berry, Leonard Bernstein, Bette Midler, Herbie Hancock and Steely Dan. He is in a trio called Acid Cabaret, which formed in 1997. He won a Back Stage Bistro Award for Singer/Songwriter/Instrumentalist in 2003 for his work with them. He’s also worked in radio.

Alstrom described himself as an obsessive fan of Black music, “growing up with Motown and soul music, funk and R&B, and wanting to know more.”

The Vauxhall Branch Library decided on an eclectic selection of programs to celebrate Black History Month. Gabriel Ramos, Vauxhall Branch manager, said, “We reached out to Ed. He not only is the weekend organist at Yankee Stadium, but he’s also an expert in music. I thought he’d be a perfect fit for honoring the contributions of African Americans in music.”

Alstrom gave an hour-long presentation, diving into African American artists and the overall impact they had on gospel, the blues, jazz, R&B, soul, funk, hip-hop and reggae. During the presentation, audience members were treated to snippets of songs from various artists, as well as a history lesson.

Joseph Bologne was a Black classical musician who lived from 1745 to 1799. He was the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner.

Louis Vasner’s “Thompson’s Old Gray Mule,” was the first recording of country music in 1891.

Alstrom said that country music became overly white and Ray Charles reinvented country music in 1962.

“The blues were invented by slaves who spoke of their problems,” said Alstrom.

Robert Johnson was one of the “Giants of the Blues.” In the 1920s, he was a mediocre musician who allegedly went to a local crossroads and made a deal with Satan and became the greatest blues musician. “The story persists,” said Alstrom. “Nobody debunked it.”

Alstrom spoke of the “Golden Age of Gospel,” which was from the late 1930s to the early 1960s. Thomas A. Dorsey started out as a blues musician and had a revelation. He swore off blues and wrote 3,000 gospel songs. “Early gospel was just preachers doing their thing,” said Alstrom.

Sister Rosetta Tharpe released both gospel music and big hit secular music. “Elvis Presley idolized her,” said Alstrom.

Sam Cook was the lead singer for a gospel group called Soul Stirrers in the 1930s. In 1956, he crossed over to the pop world with his hit, “You Send Me.”

Alstrom said, “He got booed at gospel conventions, viewed as a traitor.”

Spirit of Memphis Quartet shined during the Golden Age of Quartets. They were six guys who sang without instruments.

Jazz, which was heavily influenced by ragtime and blues ,was all about improvising, Alstrom explained. “No one is telling them what to place.”

Louis Armstrong was the first famous great jazz musician. “Nobody could lead a band like he could,” said Alstrom. “He had hit records every decade, from the 1920s to the 1960s, when he died. ‘Hello Dolly’ knocked The Beatles out of the No. 1 slot in 1964.”

Duke Ellington composed more than 1,500 original songs and instrumental pieces.

Charlie Parker invented “bebop” and Miles Davies was the founder of “cool jazz.”

Glenn Miller was a white musician famous for his song “In the Mood,” which he played with his all-white band. In 1937, Benny Goodman integrated music. His famous quartet was made up of two Black musicians and two white musicians.

John Coltrane turned “My Favorite Things” from “The Sound of Music” into a 13-minute musical extravaganza. “It’s simply magnificent,” said Alstrom.

The library audience made up a full house – every seat was filled.

To learn more about Alstrom, visit: https://www.edalstrom.com/

For upcoming programs at the Vauxhall Branch Library and the Main Library, visit: https://uplnj.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta