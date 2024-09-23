Bike rodeo safety fair hosted at Soldiers Memorial Field

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — The city of Summit recently hosted a bike rodeo and pedestrian safety fair at Soldiers Memorial Field. The event was a part of the Mayors Wellness Campaign.

Children attended the event on bikes, wearing helmets. They had fun while engaging in bicycle safety messaging. Representatives from Avenues in Motion performed helmet fit checks and basic bicycle maintenance inspections. Participants rode through an obstacle course and visited stations that highlighted various bicycle skills and safety scenarios riders may encounter on the road.

Jessica Johnson, an active transportation manager for Avenues in Motion, was there assisting children on the obstacle course. She reminded them, “Be careful of driveways. Look for lights. Wave or smile to acknowledge that you saw the driver.”

Melissa McCutcheon, a program specialist for Avenues in Motion, said, “We’re also teaching how to look over the shoulder for traffic, driving in a straight line and practicing turn signals.

Fei Lu was there with her 6-year-old daughter, Maveleine. “I just got a letter from the school about the event,” she said. “It’s a very good event to teach children to drive their bikes safely and they check if the helmet is OK.”

Jack, age 7, was very excited to be there. He said he really enjoyed riding through the obstacle course.

His mother, Jen McMahon, who was also there with her 5-year-old son, Liam, said, “It’s a good check in on bikes and helmets.”

David Guida, Summit Recreation assistant director, said, “Pedestrian safety is important. Avenues in Motion are providing an amazing obstacle course.”

Police Officer David Kotiga said, “It’s an outstanding turn-out. David Guida did an amazing job. Safety is tops on our mayor’s priority list. David added ice pops to the program. Learn about safety and get a treat. Kids bike to school. They are learning to look both ways before crossing, not to be distracted by cell phones.”

Anne Valik was there with her son, Cody, 5. She said, “It’s great teaching them the rules of the road. It’s easier for an adult with expertise, resonating better than a parent.”

Gina Hoff is a new Summit resident. She was there with her daughter and family. “I’m seeing close relationships between people and the community,” she said. “I’m surprised at all the events going on in town. There’s a lot of opportunities to meet people in the community.”

To learn more about the city of Summit, visit: https://www.cityofsummit.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta