YWCA of Union will host its TWIN Awards breakfast celebration

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ — The YWCA of Union County will host its annual TWIN Awards — Tribute to Women and Industry — breakfast celebration on Thursday, May 11, from 8 to 9:30 a.m., at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Berkeley Heights.

Debbie-Ann Anderson, Union County’s director of Human Services, will serve as the keynote speaker at the event and will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for her dedication to improving the lives of those in need. Anderson has an extensive background in programs serving families, as well as vast experience with corporate, non-profit and community affairs organizations.

YWCA Executive Director Karen Geer said, “We are very excited to honor Debbie-Ann with this award. She has been a champion for the YWCA and its mission. Her support and commitment to our programs have enabled us to deliver more vital services to those in need.”

Anderson began her professional fundraising career in 2004 at the Muscular Dystrophy Association in Towson, Maryland. She joined the United Way of Greater Union County in 2008 and served as its executive vice president. Anderson also served as executive director of Homefirst Interfaith Housing & Family Services, Inc. and was appointed Union County director of Human Services in 2017.

Five additional honorees will be presented awards for Racial Justice, Community Service, Young Professional, YWCA Ally, and Business & Industry Leadership. Nominations will be submitted by sponsors of the event by visiting ywcaunioncounty.org/twinawards2023. Individual tickets to the TWIN event are $150 and can be purchased at ywcaofunioncounty.org or by emailing [email protected]