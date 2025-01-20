Be the change your community needs: Volunteer as an environmental steward

UNION COUNTY, NJ — With support from the Union County Board of County Commissioners, the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Union County invites residents with a passion for environmental issues and a willingness to help to consider becoming a volunteer in 2025 by joining the Rutgers Environmental Stewards Program. This dynamic program empowers individuals to learn from leading scientists and environmental experts about critical environmental issues and the impact of climate change on New Jersey. Stewards then give back to their communities by tackling these issues on a local scale.

“Our Environmental Stewards Program connects residents with professionals in the field, providing them with the necessary skills to foster an environmentally conscious community,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “If you wish to turn your passion for the environment into meaningful action, I encourage you to register for our Environmental Stewards volunteer program. Together, we truly will make a difference in our community and ensure that the legacy we leave behind is a greener planet for our loved ones to enjoy.”

The Rutgers Environmental Stewards Program of Union County offers participants a unique opportunity to engage with topics such as climate change, habitat protection, environmental justice, water quality, food waste, recycling and solid waste management.

Classes will be weekly on Tuesdays, starting Jan. 21, and continuing until May 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Each session will feature a content expert, who will cover the topic for that week. From 7:30 to 8 p.m., the classes will break out into regional groups to discuss local issues and meet with their coordinators for further discussions and activities.

“We are proud to continue our collaboration with the Rutgers Cooperative Extension in our shared mission to empower the public with practical skills while also protecting our environment,” said Union County Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski, liaison to the Rutgers Cooperative Extension. “Caring for our environment is a team effort. Be sure to explore our sister volunteer programs, Master Gardener and Tree Stewards, or contact the Rutgers Cooperative Extension for more ways to get involved.”

The program fee is $325, with an early bird rate of $300, valid through Tuesday, Dec. 31. To register or for more information about the Rutgers Environmental Stewards Program, visit go.rutgers.edu/RES2025. If you are committed to environmental stewardship, willing to learn and ready to volunteer, this program is for you.

For additional assistance with the Environmental Steward program, contact Michele Bakacs, county agent and associate professor for the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Union County, at [email protected] or 732-398-5274.

For additional information about all extension projects and activities in Union County, including Master Gardeners, Master Tree Stewards, and the 4-H youth development program, visit ucnj.org/rce.