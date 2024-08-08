BCC football’s Media Day returns to Kean University

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Big Central Conference football commences with a big splash Thursday, Aug. 8, as its annual Media Day will take place at Kean University’s Harwood Arena in Union.

The first official day of practice is Monday, Aug. 12; scrimmages begin Monday, Aug. 19, and the 2024 season kicks off Thursday, Aug 29.

Yes, high school football, and now also the first day of school, begins in New Jersey before Labor Day.

“We can’t wait to get started,” BCC President Scott Miller said. “We’ll pack a lot in, during this three-hour session at Kean.”

The Media Day, to run from 6 to 9 p.m., will have representation from almost all of the 59 schools in the BCC, covering the counties of Union, Middlesex, Somerset, Hunterdon and Warren.

Here’s the itinerary:

• 6 to 6:10 p.m.: Welcome – Scott Miller, BCC president;

• 6:10 to 6:20 p.m.: Alliance Orthopedics;

• 6:20 to 8:50 p.m.: Big States Sports Press Conference – Gym C – Main Stage; and

• 6:30 to 9 p.m.: All Media Outlets – Gym A.

The following schools must arrive by 5:30 p.m.: Union, St. Joseph–Metuchen, Westfield, Elizabeth–Frank J. Cicarell Academy, Woodbridge, Linden, Colonia, Plainfield, Perth Amboy, Summit, Carteret, Hillside, Scotch Plains–Fanwood, Governor Livingston, Iselin–Kennedy, South Plainfield, North Plainfield, New Brunswick, Arthur L. Johnson, New Providence, Abraham Clark–Roselle, Metuchen, Spotswood, David Brearley, Roselle Park, Jonathan Dayton, Highland Park, South River, South Hunterdon Regional, Middlesex, Dunellen, Belvidere, Manville and Bound Brook.

The following schools must arrive by 6:30 p.m.: Phillipsburg, Hillsborough, Hunterdon Central Regional, Bridgewater-Raritan Regional, South Brunswick, Piscataway, Old Bridge, Monroe Township, East Brunswick, North Brunswick Township, Sayreville War Memorial, Thomas A. Edison, St. Thomas Aquinas, Franklin, Montgomery, North Hunterdon Regional, Somerville, Rahway, Bernards, Delaware Valley, Voorhees and John P. Stevens.

Ridge, Watchung Hills Regional and Cranford may not have player representation.

2024 BCC Media Day – Main Stage Schedule

Each team will have one coach and three players at their table.

Players need to wear their jersey and bring a helmet to be displayed on the table.

Each segment will be six minutes in length.

Schools scheduled from 6:20 to 7:26 p.m. will stay in the Main Stage area. Once finished on the Main Stage, those schools will proceed to Gym A to meet the other media outlets.

Schools scheduled from 7:32 to 9 p.m. will start in Gym A with the other media outlets then proceed to the Main Stage.

When schools are in the Main Stage Area they are to be seated in the audience on the side they are designated to enter their assigned table.

Schools on the left

• 6:20 to 6:26 p.m.: Spotswood, David Brearley

• 6:32 to 6:38 p.m.: Highland Park, South River

• 6:44 to 6:50 p.m.: Dunellen, Belvidere

• 6:50 to 7:02 p.m.: Arthur L. Johnson, New Providence

• 7:08 to 7:14 p.m.: Summit, Carteret

• 7:20 to 7:26 p.m.: Governor Livingston, South Plainfield

• 7:32 to 7:38 p.m.: New Brunswick, Plainfield

• 7:44 to 7:50 p.m.: Linden, Perth Amboy

• 7:56 to 8:02 p.m.: Union, Westfield

• 8:08 to 8:14 p.m.: Hunterdon Central, Bridgewater–Raritan

• 8:20 to 8:26 p.m.: Piscataway, Old Bridge

• 8:32 to 8:36 p.m.: North Brunswick, Sayreville

• 8:42 to 8:48 p.m.: Montgomery, North Hunterdon

• 8:54 to 9 p.m.: Bernards, Delaware Valley

Schools on the right

• 6:26 to 6:32 p.m.: Roselle Park, Jonathan Dayton

• 6:38 to 6:44 p.m.: South Hunterdon, Middlesex

• 6:50 to 6:56 p.m.: Manville, Bound Brook

• 7:02 to 7:08 p.m.: Abraham Clark, Metuchen

• 7:14 to 7:20 p.m.: Hillside, Scotch Plains–Fanwood

• 7:26 to 7:32 p.m.: North Plainfield, Iselin Kennedy

• 7:38 to 7:44 p.m.: Woodbridge, Colonia

• 7:50 to 7:56 p.m.: St. Joseph, Elizabeth

• 8:02 to 8:08 p.m.: Phillipsburg, Hillsborough

• 8:14 to 8:20 p.m.: South Brunswick, East Brunswick

• 8:26 to 8:32 p.m.: Monroe, Thomas A. Edison

• 8:38 to 8:44 p.m.: St. Thomas Aquinas, Franklin

• 8:50 to 8:56 p.m.: Somerville, Rahway

• 9:02 to 9:08 p.m.: Voorhees, J.P. Stevens

Head coaches and players to be in attendance

American Gold

Union: Interim HC-Jason Scott: Dakari Duggar, Babadara Olowe, Bacmicho Exuma, Kervin Desir.

St. Joseph’s-Metuchen: HC-Bill Tracy: Ashton Irving, Javon Hudson, Tyler Huseth.

Westfield: HC-Matt Andzel: Jack Martin, Zac Wragg, Enzo Ferrero, Colin Coyle.

Elizabeth: HC-John Fiore: Elian Salazar, Jamaad Lyles, Nahjae Smith, Arique Flemming.

American Silver

Phillipsburg: HC-Frank Duffy: Matthew Scerbo, Jeff Genovese, Ben Coury, Fellix Matos, Jayden Lucas.

Hillsborough: HC-Kevin Carty: Jackson Jankowicz, Garrett Meyer, Chimmy Ozokpor.

Ridge: HC-Andy West. No players available.

Hunterdon Central: HC-Casey Ransone: Tyler Suk, Kyle Etere, Quintin Fisher.

Bridgewater-Raritan: HC-DJ Catalano: Dylan Tierney, Denzel Amoafo, Ja’Sante Johnson.

National Gold

South Brunswick: HC-Ibrahim Halsey: Chisom Asonye, Brett Lynch, Dason Boateng, Julian Williams.

Piscataway: HC-Dan Higgins: Jahai Johnson, James Bodley, Riley Wingate, Horace Thompson.

Old Bridge: HC-Matt Donaghue: Noah Balbuena, Jayden Endaz, Tramel Forson, Thomas Kasoff, Tasye Walker.

Monroe: HC-Nick Isola: Logan Footiadis, Brandon Macaluso, Ryan Bayoumy.

East Brunswick: HC-Matt Pazinko: Zach Gega, offensive coordinator, will be attending: Felix Munoz, Ethan Hernandez, Eran Steinberg, Louis Schwall.

National Silver

North Brunswick: HC-Michael Cipot: Jahir Dawud, Abdul Kargbo, Tommy Koroma.

Sayreville: HC-Mark Poore: Nick Nunez, Preston Ditzel, Bryce Bouchard.

Edison: HC-Matt Yascko: Anthony Calantoni, Justin Boslet.

St. Thomas Aquinas: HC-Tarig Holman: Roman Blanks, Chase Young, Elijah Thomas, Anwar Witherspoon.

Franklin: HC-Blair Watson: Ethan Villa, Miles Muldrow, Alhaji Kallon.

Liberty Gold

Woodbridge: HC-Joe Goerge: Bryan Anderson, Derek Anderson, Tyler Symkovich.

Linden: HC-Al Chiola: Joe Mesko, Tyrone Hinton, Jawon Lee.

Colonia: HC-Tom Roarty: Roger Reyes, Nic Straile, Nygel Hill, Dylan Chiera.

Plainfield: HC-James Williams: Alameen Watkins, Joel Cordoba, Alkhabir Bethune.

Perth Amboy: HC-William Clark: Laivon Balthazar, Brandon Bradsher, Raul Rodriguez-Camilo, James Ferrara.

Liberty Silver

Montgomery: Assistant HC-Sean Carty: Brandon Rector, Eamonn Kyler, Alessandro Spera, Landon Dikker.

Watchung Hills: HC-Rich Seubert. No players available.

North Hunterdon: HC-CJ Robinson: Luke Testa, Tyler Patton, NNicholas Ramaci.

Somerville: HC-Matt Brown: Max Nuzzi, Terrell Mitchell.

Rahway: HC-Brian Russo: Andrew Avent, Donea “Kai” Fish, Kevin Taylor, Malachi Lowe.

United Gold

Summit: HC-Kevin Kostibos: Shane Walsh, Ethan Lawton, Sam Morris, Sam Henry, Henrique Giucardi.

Cranford: HC-Erik Rosenmeier. No players available.

Carteret: HC-Kevin Freeman: Ja’Kir Thomas, Eric Thompson, Darius Armstrong.

Hillside: HC-Barris Grant: Darren Ikinnagbo, Zion Risher, Jorge Rodriguez.

Scotch Plains–Fanwood: HC-Shawn Johnson: Jayden Richards, Shane Hickey, Derek Vazquez, Jacob Handy, Tyiane Rasberry.

United Silver

Governor Livingston: HC-Pete Ramiccio: Dylan Randis, Francisco Londono.

South Plainfield: HC-Bill Hamilton: AJ Perales, Even Brown, Dominic Massaro.

North Plainfield: HC-Derrick Eatman: Aaron Potts, Anthony Penaranda, Caleb Henderson.

Iselin Kennedy: HC-Mike Henderson: Manny Perez-Quijano, Dylan Driz, Brenden Denti.

New Brunswick: HC-Steve Gluchowski : Jaden Buggs, Kiyale Walker, Tyshan Holley.

Patriot Gold

Bernards: HC-Jon Simoneau: Aiden Gribben, Jack Morra.

Delaware Valley: HC-Ben Ibach: Justin Kollmer, Eric Klemmer.

Voorhees: HC-John Hack: Kyle Borgh, Luke Bartnett, Lucas Knagenhjelm.

J.P. Stevens: HC-Jason Goerge: Marquise Webb, Yasir Riddick.

Patriot Silver

Arthur L. Johnson: HC-Anthony DelConte: Robert Gallagher, Ryan George, Daniel Metroka.

New Providence: HC-Chet Parlavecchio: Owen Silver, TJ Munn, Sam Sicoli.

Abraham Clark: HC-Tyrone Turner: Brandon Puryear, Michael Moonsammy, Kayden Cadas.

Metuchen: HC-Jordan Leitner: Even Toth, Michael Montemurno, Ben Michaeliszyn.

Freedom Gold

Spotswood: HC-Chris Meagher: Stephen Henits, Sebastian Saracino, Semir Tolbert-Brimag.

David Brearley: HC-Allen Phillips: Matthew Resende, Carter Stein, Joe Squillaro.

Roselle Park: HC-Greg Dunkerton: Matthew Drada, David Newhart, Clayton Royer.

Jonathan Dayton: HC-Nick Iannacone: John DeSarno, James Walker, Anthony Picardi.

Highland Park: HC-Shawn Harrison: Markos Hantsoulis, Brian Mahoney, Zaire Holland.

South River: HC-Rich Marchesi: Michaell Marchesi, Aiden Velez, Ryker Stewart, Karl Nielsen.

Freedom Silver

South Hunterdon: HC-Toby Jefferis: Edward Cooper, Ty Dunn, Thomas Breuer.

Middlesex: HC-Bob Swercheck: Joseph Lawler, Jax Jarvis, Dom Parenti.

Dunellen: HC-Dave DeNapoli: Luke Pettersen, Kevin Roberts, Mark Stein.

Belvidere: HC-Jordon Schreffler: Kyle Blew, Mason Chamberlain, Luke Tipton.

Manville: HC-Dave Markowitch: Joshua D’Ambrosio, Armondo Lazzeri, Isaiah Bennett.

Bound Brook: HC-Dave LePoidevin: Jeremiah Norwood, Lucas Coleman, Moses Williams.

Photo by JR Parachini