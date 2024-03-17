Bayway Complex CAP offering scholarships for local community high school students

LINDEN, NJ — For the year 2024, the Bayway Complex Community Advisory Panel is offering high school seniors who are residents of Linden, Rahway, Elizabeth and Staten Island the opportunity to be awarded a CAP scholarship. Several one-year scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $1,000 each to students in these four municipalities represented by the CAP.

The winners will be selected by the CAP Scholarship Committee, who will be taking the following areas into consideration when reviewing the applications: The applications must be computer-generated and all sections completed; academics (transcript/SAT/ACT scores); financial need; essay; and science/math teacher recommendation letters. This scholarship is open to candidates who will be pursuing a college, university, career or vocational school education in the industrial, process technology, or engineering – chemical, civil, mechanical, environmental, computer – fields. Contact your high school guidance counselor for more information and the application forms. The deadline to submit applications is Thursday, March 28.

The Bayway CAP is a committee of interested stakeholders, including community representatives from Linden, Rahway, Elizabeth and Staten Island, representing various sectors of the community, including neighbors, educators, retirees, public officials, emergency responders and environmental organization representatives. The group meets quarterly for face-to-face dialogue between the community and company representatives from Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery, Infineum USA L.P., Cogen Technologies Linden Venture, Veolia North America, Solutia, Linden VFT LLC and Parkway Generation.