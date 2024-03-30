Baseball and softball realign in Union County for start of season

UNION COUNTY — If you do well you move up.

If you struggle, you move down in order to level the playing field.

Sort of.

The Union County Conferences for both baseball and softball were realigned for the soon-to-start 2024 seasons.

Opening Day for both sports is Monday, April 1.

As for baseball, Summit High School moved up to the Watchung Division, after winning the Mountain Division crown again last year. Union High School dropped down to the Mountain Division, which now consists of former Group 4 powers Union and Elizabeth High School–Frank J. Cicarell Academy. Another former Group 4 power, Linden High School, dropped down to the Valley Division.

Cranford High School won the Watchung Division outright for the fourth straight season last year and did so with a perfect 12-0 league mark. Roselle Catholic High School won the Valley Division.

Although Union dropped down to the Mountain Division, the Farmers still have crossover games against Cranford and Governor Livingston High School. Union opens at Cranford on Monday, April 1, and is scheduled to face Governor Livingston on Wednesday, April 3, in its home-opener.

Cranford went 26-1 last year, losing its final game of the season in the North 2, Group 3 semifinals. The Cougars repeated as Union County Tournament champions.

Union County Conference Baseball

for the 2024 season

Watchung Division: Cranford, Governor Livingston, Arthur L. Johnson, New Providence, Scotch Plains-Fanwood, Summit, Westfield.

Mountain Division: David Brearley, Jonathan Dayton, Elizabeth, Oratory Prep, Roselle Catholic, Union, Union Catholic.

Valley Division: Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Roselle Park.

2023 final standings

Watchung Division: 1-Cranford. 2-Governor Livingston 3-Westfield. 4-New Providence. 5-Arthur L. Johnson. 6-Scotch Plains-Fanwood. 7-Union.

Mountain Division: 1-Summit. 2-Elizabeth. 3-David Brearley and Oratory Prep. 5-Jonathan Dayton. 6-Union Catholic. 7-Linden.

Valley Division: 1-Roselle Catholic. 2-Roselle Park. 3-Rahway. 4-Plainfield. 5-Hillside.

Jonathan Dayton High School won the Mountain Division for softball last year with a perfect 8-0 league record. The Bulldogs moved up to the Watchung Division, with David Brearley High School dropping back down to the Mountain.

Cranford, with just one division loss, finished first in the Watchung Division. Union Catholic, at 7-1, won the Valley Division. Kent Place School, with a perfect 8-0 mark against the other four teams in its division, won the Sky Division at 8-0.

Union County Conference Softball

for the 2024 season

Watchung Division: Cranford, Jonathan Dayton, Elizabeth, Governor Livingston, Arthur L. Johnson, Westfield.

Mountain Division: David Brearley, Scotch Plains-Fanwood, Summit, Union, Union Catholic.

Valley Division: Kent Place, New Providence, Oak Knoll, Rahway, Roselle Park.

Sky Division: Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Roselle, Roselle Catholic.

2023 Final Standings

Watchung Division: 1-Cranford. 2-Governor Livingston. 3-Arthur L. Johnson. 4-Elizabeth. 5-Westfield. 6-David Brearley.

Mountain Division: 1-Jonathan Dayton. 2-Union. 3-Scotch Plains-Fanwood. 4-Summit. 5-Roselle Park.

Valley Division: 1-Union Catholic. 2-New Providence. 3-Oak Knoll. 4-Rahway. 5-Roselle.

Sky Division: 1-Kent Place. 2-Linden. 3-Roselle Catholic. 4-Plainfield. 5- Hillside.

File Photo