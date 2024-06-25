Award-winning artworks by Union County seniors now on view in Commissioners’ Gallery

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners presents an exhibit of artworks awarded first place in their respective media category in the recent Union County 2024 Senior Art Exhibit, which celebrates artwork created by county residents ages 60 or older. Awards were selected by an independent panel of professional artists.

“This collection of artwork highlights the incredible talent and creativity of our senior residents,” said Union County Commissioner Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “Their works enrich our community, and the artists inspire us all with their dedication and commitment to their artistic visions.”

These exceptional, award-winning artworks are on view in the Commissioners’ Gallery until Friday, June 28. The public is invited to visit the gallery on the sixth floor of the Union County Administration Building, 10 Elizabethtown Plaza, Elizabeth, on weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., throughout the month of June.

First-place works by non-professional artists are: Nicholas Florio of Roselle Park; Monica Hillman of Scotch Plains; Joe Manzella of Cranford; Debbie Painter of Rahway; Cheryl Payne of Hillside; Jody Pfeiffer of Westfield; and Tami Schneider of Summit. First-place works by professional artists are: Veronica Dunscombe of New Providence; Kim Eckstrom of Fanwood; Marilyn Espinoza of Scotch Plains; Paul Federico of Scotch Plains; Diane Gallo of Summit; Marianne Jennings of Mountainside; Betsy Kozlowski of Summit; Leona Seufert of Garwood; Dorothy Siclare of Plainfield; Lydia Watson of Plainfield; and Louise Wheeler of New Providence.

Additional artists whose works were awarded first place but are not currently on view, are: Luciano Felicio of Union; Tatyana Kardonova of Springfield; and Peter Pagano of Clark.

From all of the artworks entered, Best of Show by a Non-Professional Artist was awarded to Monica Hillman of Scotch Plains. Best of Show by a Professional Artist was awarded to Veronica Dunscombe of New Providence.

All of the first-place artworks, including 3D work, will go on to the exhibit and competition in the 58th annual New Jersey State Senior Citizens Art Show at Meadow Lakes in East Windsor, which will be on view Oct. 5 to 30.

To learn more about the programs and events organized by the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, call 908-558-2550 or email [email protected].

Photo Courtesy of Kelly Martins