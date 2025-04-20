Author joins a panel of local authors at Cranford Pubic Library

CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford Public Library will be hosting a discussion on writing, storytelling and the creative process on April 30, at 7 p.m.

Patrick O’Dowd will be talking about his novel, “A Campus on Fire,” and engaging in a conversation with fellow writers about their journeys and the stories they tell.

“A Campus on Fire” follows student reporter Tess Azar who, while investigating the shocking death of a student, slowly gets drawn into the cult-like insular writing program that he had been a part of.

O’Dowd got the idea for the story while attending school on campus at Montclair University. He didn’t know if the story would amount to anything, but he said it was the fastest he ever wrote. “My fingers couldn’t move fast enough,” he said.

Currently living in Wayne, O’Dowd was born and raised in Cranford. And he has nothing but great things to say about the town. He still has vivid memories of his mom bringing him to the Cranford Public Library. “That old book smell is one of my favorite scents,” he said. “It really brings me back.”

As a child, he liked the idea of being an author to impress his mom who was a voracious reader. He also had wonderful teachers in both grammar school and high school in Cranford who instilled in him not only a love for writing and reading, but also film and history.

At Montclair State University, O’Dowd became an English major, graduating in 2019. It was there he met his partner, Cassie. When he first met Cassie, he didn’t do much writing. He said, “I told Cassie I was working toward being a writer. She’s been supportive. She’s the greatest person I ever met in my life.”

O’Dowd wrote “A Campus on Fire” in 2021 and it was recently picked up by Regal House Publishing. It’s his debut book.

He says he’s lucky that life allows him the time to write. “For other people, work and other obligations get in the way,” he said. “I always have ideas. The real challenge can be finding a publisher you can trust, and you can work with.”

Advising aspiring writers, O’Dowd recommends writing every day. He said, “Treat it as if you want to exercise or learn a language. You have to do it every day. Cassie and I watch a lot of movies, understanding plot structure.”

He also says that self-belief is important, because there’s so much rejection in the writing process. He was excited reading “A Campus on Fire” and sent it out to so many publishers he never heard back from. “You have to have faith,” he said.

When O’Dowd isn’t writing, he said he likes to cook – which he compares to writing. He said, “It’s a lot of the same experience, similar to writing a novel. Refining something over time; I love when it all comes together.”

Cranford Public Library is located at 224 Walnut Ave.

To learn more about Patrick O’Dowd, visit: https://www.patrickrodowd.com/.

Photo Courtesy of Devon Warren