August events are offered at Springfield Free Public Library

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — The following events are offered at the Springfield Free Public Library in the month of August.

• Important: Mother Goose Group and Extended Play requires registration for children at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, ages 2-5 – Registration required on Eventbrite for the month of August. Register for each day that you plan to attend. Registration will always open the week before. Preference given to Springfield residents. Failure to notify the library of your child’s absence will result in a temporary suspension of future program registration. Contact Christine Brandenburg at [email protected] or 973-376-4930, ext. 233. Registration is required on Eventbrite at https://springfieldfreepubliclibrary.eventbrite.com.

• Thursday, Aug. 1, 2:30 p.m. – Summer STEM with Kiwico – Spin Art, grades 3-6 – Must be a Springfield resident to register. Failure to notify the library of your child’s absence will result in a temporary suspension of future program registration. Contact Christine Brandenburg at [email protected] or 973-376-4930, ext. 233. Non-resident registrations will be removed and are only allowed on a waitlist if the program fills with residents. Registration required on Eventbrite at https://SpinArtSpringfield.eventbrite.com.

• Friday, Aug. 2, 10:30 a.m. – Boogie Woogie Babies, 6 months to 2.5 years – Fun and lively dance program best suited for ages six months through 2.5 years. Come and get your Boogie Woogie on at the Springfield Free Public Library. No registration required.

• Wednesday, Aug. 7, 6 p.m., drawing at 6:45 p.m. – Eligible readers tricky tray for ticket holders. No registration required. Eligibility and ticket required.

• Thursday, Aug. 8, 2:30 p.m. – Summer STEM with Kiwico – Basketball Catapult, grades K-2 – Must be a Springfield resident to register. Failure to notify the library of your child’s absence will result in a temporary suspension of future program registration. Contact Christine Brandenburg at [email protected] or 973-376-4930, ext. 233. Non-resident registrations will be removed and are only allowed on a waitlist if the program fills with residents. Registration required on Eventbrite at https://BasketballSTEMSpringfieldKiwico.eventbrite.com.

• Tuesday, Aug. 13, all ages. – Scream Truck starting at 6 p.m. Musical performance starting at 6:30 p.m. Read Fest and Jumpin Jamie/Balloons/Scream Truck. Outdoor musical performance by Jumpin Jamie, a visit from Scream Truck and balloon art from Ausome Balloons.

• Wednesday, Aug. 14 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Deep Sea Mystery Planter with Garden Arts for Kids, grades 3-6, younger than 10 w/adult. Register child only. – Create your own under sea planter with garden arts. Must be a Springfield resident to register. Failure to notify the library of your child’s absence will result in a temporary suspension of future program registration. Contact Christine Brandenburg at [email protected] or 973-376-4930, ext. 233. Non-resident registrations will be removed and are only allowed on a waitlist if the program fills with residents. Registration required on Eventbrite for child only at https://MysteryPlanterGardenArts.eventbrite.com.

• Thursday, Aug. 15, 2:30 p.m. – grades 6-12. Summer STEM with Kiwico –Table Tennis – Must be a Springfield resident to register. Failure to notify the library of your child’s absence will result in a temporary suspension of future program registration. Contact Christine Brandenburg at [email protected] or 973-376-4930, ext. 233. Non-resident registrations will be removed and are only allowed on a waitlist if the program fills with residents. Registration required on Eventbrite at https://KiwiTableTennis.eventbrite.com.

• Friday, Aug. 16, 10:30 a.m., Story Sprouts Yoga, ages 3-10 – Must be a Springfield resident to register. Failure to notify the library of your child’s absence will result in a temporary suspension of future program registration. Contact Christine Brandenburg at [email protected] or 973-376-4930, ext. 233. Non-resident registrations will be removed and are only allowed on a waitlist if the program fills with residents. Registration for child only required on Eventbrite at https://StorySproutsSpringfieldLibrary.eventbrite.com.

• Monday, Aug. 19, 10:30 a.m., eyes of the Wild Animal Program, all ages, adults must also register – Come and meet some exotic animals from the Eyes of the Wild Animal Rescue. Must be a Springfield resident to register. Failure to notify the library of your child’s absence will result in a temporary suspension of future program registration. Contact Christine Brandenburg at [email protected] or 973-376-4930, ext. 233. Non-resident registrations will be removed and are only allowed on a waitlist if the program fills with residents. Registration for adults and children required on Eventbrite at https://eyesofthewildsfplnj1.eventbrite.com or https://eyesofthewildsfplnj2.eventbrite.com.

• Tuesday, Aug. 20, 3:30 p.m., Read to a Therapy Dog, ages 5 and older – Reluctant readers can practice their reading skills by reading to our visiting therapy dogs. Must be a Springfield resident to register. Failure to notify the library of your child’s absence will result in a temporary suspension of future program registration. Contact Christine Brandenburg at [email protected] or 973-376-4930, ext. 233. Non-resident registrations will be removed and are only allowed on a waitlist if the program fills with residents. Registration required on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/read-to-a-therapy-dog-august-3508759.

• Tuesday, Aug. 20, 5:30 p.m., Third Annual Touch a Truck, all ages – Come to the library to see and touch all the big trucks. No registration required.

• Wednesday, Aug. 21, 7 p.m., Calming Crafts – Marbled Paper, tween through adult – Tweens through adults can come to the library and learn the art of paper marbling. Must be a Springfield resident to register. Failure to notify the library of your child’s absence will result in a temporary suspension of future program registration. Contact Christine Brandenburg at [email protected] or 973-376-4930, ext. 233. Non-resident registrations will be removed and are only allowed on a waitlist if the program fills with residents. Registration required on Eventbrite at https://CalmingMarbledPaper.eventbrite.com.

• Thursday, Aug. 22, 2:30 p.m. Summer STEM with Kiwico-Paleontology, grades 2-4 – Must be a Springfield resident to register. Failure to notify the library of your child’s absence will result in a temporary suspension of future program registration. Contact Christine Brandenburg at [email protected] or 973-376-4930, ext. 233. Non-resident registrations will be removed and are only allowed on a waitlist if the program fills with residents. Registration required on Eventbrite at https://KiwicoPaleontology.eventbrite.com.

• Wednesday, Aug. 27, 3:30 p.m., Crafts with Chloe, grades three and older – Paint a keepsake box. Must be a Springfield resident to register. Failure to notify the library of your child’s absence will result in a temporary suspension of future program registration. Contact Christine Brandenburg at [email protected] or 973-376-4930, ext. 233. Non-resident registrations will be removed and are only allowed on a waitlist if the program fills with residents. Registration required on Eventbrite at https://trinketboxspringfield.eventbrite.com.