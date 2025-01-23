Associate director at Bridges Outreach honored for fighting homelessness

SUMMIT, NJ — Bank of America has named an Orange resident an “emerging leader” and awarded a $200,000 grant to Bridges Outreach in Summit where she works as associate director of programs.

Bank of America awarded grants to Bridges Outreach and to Younity of Lawrenceville recognizing them as Neighborhood Builders for their efforts to provide essential support services and foster safer, more supportive communities.

Bridges Outreach delivers resources and assistance to the homeless, and Younity, the newly rebranded organization formerly known as Womanspace, offers aid for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Both nonprofits take community-led approaches to tackling some of New Jersey’s most persistent issues. According to data from New Jersey’s annual Point-in-Time Count of the Homeless, homelessness increased statewide by a notable 24% between 2023 and 2024. Essex County had the highest percentage of unhoused, with 19%. Those facing homelessness often do because of domestic violence: in New Jersey, 12% of people experiencing homelessness were also victim-survivors.

Desiree Tindell was recognized as an emerging leader within Bridges Outreach and will participate in Bank of America’s Neighborhood Builders program, which includes leadership training.

Tindell’s leadership and contributions to Bridges Outreach’s mission to address homelessness in New Jersey played a key role in her selection for this award, according to a press release from the Bank.

The training focuses on enhancing her skills in strategic planning, financial management, and long-term sustainability, which will further the organization’s impact, the release said.

Tindell, along with Bridges Outreach President Richard Uniacke, will receive tailored leadership training as part of the program. This includes access to a national network of nonprofit peers to foster collaboration and innovation, the release said.

Bridges Outreach has achieved notable success in addressing homelessness: The organization transitioned 110 individuals from homelessness to permanent housing in 2023, a 45% increase from the previous year. The organization’s efforts are focused on Essex and Union counties.

“Homelessness and domestic violence remain urgent challenges in New Jersey, impacting thousands of individuals and families each year,” said Alberto Garofalo, president, Bank of America New Jersey.

“Organizations like Bridges Outreach and Younity are critical in addressing these issues – providing emergency housing, connecting families to long-term services, and ensuring survivors have access to safety and stability. We are grateful for their tireless efforts and are proud to support their work in creating brighter futures for vulnerable members of our community.”

“It was truly an honor, simply to be considered for Neighborhood Builders. We are grateful for this award and recognition as we chart the course and expand our role in tackling homelessness in New Jersey,” said Richard Uniacke, President of Bridges Outreach.

“I am immensely grateful for the investment and support of Bank of America in the form of this prestigious program.”

Now in its 20th year, Neighborhood Builders is one of the largest philanthropic investments into nonprofit leadership nationwide, the release said. In New Jersey, a variety of nonprofits have been named Neighborhood Builders over the years, with the most recent being Anchor House and CUMAC Echo Inc. in 2023.

Photo Courtesy of Bank of America