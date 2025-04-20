‘ASK’ events continue serving the senior community with five new dates in April

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites seniors and caregivers to the upcoming Aging Services Kiosk events in April to explore the wide range of senior programs and resources available. These events allow attendees to meet face-to-face with experienced professionals who can offer expert guidance and assistance with a variety of services, including form completion. Bilingual staff will be available at all dates in April to provide support in Spanish.

“I’m excited to share that through our ASK program, our staff has successfully guided and connected seniors to vital community resources and services for nearly nine years and counting, and we couldn’t be prouder to continue collaborating with the Department of Human Services and continuing this initiative,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes Leon. “I encourage all seniors and caregivers in Union County, especially newcomers, to visit the next event for one-on-one, professional assistance with services such as meal delivery, transportation and even help with reading and filling out forms. No appointment necessary.”

The Aging Services Kiosk is operated explicitly by the Division on Aging, a branch of the Union County Department of Human Services. It offers adults aged 60 and older, along with their caregivers, a friendly and convenient avenue to discover valuable programs and services and speak individually with a Division on Aging professional.

Staff at ASK locations can help older adults and caregivers connect with various services, including home-delivered meals, respite care, home care, adult day care, and support services for caregivers. Any Union County senior or caregiver can visit any ASK kiosk, regardless of their hometown. No appointment or pre-registration is needed. Following are the upcoming ASK events in April:

• Tuesday, April 22, from noon to 2 p.m., at Elizabeth Public Library – Main, 11 South Broad St., Elizabeth; and

• Wednesday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Garwood Public Library, 411 Third Ave., Garwood.

“Our Office on Aging remains dedicated to providing our seniors with access to resources designed to support their independence and well-being, ultimately enhancing their quality of life. We encourage you to stop by the nearest location and take advantage of the assistance available to you,” said Union County Commissioner James Baker, liaison to the Advisory Council on Aging.

For more information about the ASK events and any other services for seniors in Union County, contact the Division on Aging and Disability Resource Connection at 888-280-8226 toll-free or visit online at ucnj.org/dhs/aging.