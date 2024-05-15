AscendancY Esports team participates in exhibition match at The Gateway Family YMCA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ELIZABETH, NJ — For the first time, The Gateway Family YMCA and the Loyalty Foundation had an exhibition match between two new Esports program teams, The AscendancY at The Gateway Family YMCA in Elizabeth and The Circuits at the Newark School of Data Science and Information Technology.

“We are very proud of our Esports Team and their dedication to the sport and to their teammates,” said Melynda A. Disla, president/CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We are especially thankful to our partner The Loyalty Foundation for assisting us in making this possible.”

The goal of the exhibition match was to provide a competitive scrimmage between the two new teams, maximizing participation among all e-athletes, encouraging teamwork and supporting communication. Events included a full-team warm up, freestyle matches, a captain’s match and culminated in a showcase match – the main event where each team fielded their best trio in a best of series.

“The match was a total success, participants and spectators really enjoyed themselves,” said Rafael Cano, director of Healthy Living, The Gateway Family YMCA – Elizabeth Branch.

The AscendancY Esports Team at The Gateway Family YMCA – Elizabeth Branch is a competitive video gaming league for individuals in grades 7-12 with a passion and commitment to weekly practice sessions and competitions. Individuals interested in trying out for the competitive team or non-competitive roles should contact Rafael Cano at 908-355-9622 or [email protected].

For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch at 908-355-9622.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Clayton