Arts Fest offers ‘Art in All Dimensions’

RAHWAY, NJ — The annual Arts Fest, with a theme of “Art in All Dimensions,” was presented on Saturday, Sept. 21, by Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe and The Rahway City Council. There were more than 60 artists, a marketplace, wearable art and gifts, interactive art and face painters. The exciting event was on Irving Street, from Central Avenue to Elizabeth Avenue.

Sean O’Keefe is a visual artist from Roselle Park. He said his art represents “symbolism, dreams, emotions and darker whimsy.”

Becca Cristino of Dirt Nap Straps makes guitar straps, camera straps, hand-sewn pillows, shirts, bags and tote bags. She calls her work “eclectic, spooky, nerdy and a little bit musician-geared, but not exclusively.” The Mountainside resident said she started her business four years ago. It all began as a hobby, making Christmas and birthday gifts for friends.

Jorge Morales, whose artist name is “Jomo,” is also from Mountainside. He recently got a studio in Hoboken and said he “knocked out a lot of pieces in a short time” for the Arts Fest. He had 20 Frank Sinatra pieces and 15 “love” series pieces.

“I started with a ‘love’ concept, trying to find myself as an artist,” he said. “I wanted to attract positive energy. Every mistake took me in a new direction.”

As for his fascination with Frank Sinatra, it came from his grandfather, who modeled himself after the legendary crooner and actor. “Sharp – always a gentleman,” said Morales. “He tried to instill that in me. He passed away before I became an adult. I never got a chance to tell him I appreciate him. This is an homage to him.”

Eunice Ortega is a secretary and treasurer with non-profit Art4Change, based in Newark. “We offer, for youth, social, emotional skills,” she said, “using paint to express themselves.”

Karla Alvarez, executive director with I Love 2 Read Book and Literacy Festival, said, “Beautiful weather, wonderful turn-out. Books, art, creativity – what better things to go together?”

Deco PopZ is the brand name of artist Zee Cordero. His pop art is inspired by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Keith Haring. He describes his work as “Happy art – art that brings joy.”

Larry Cappiello, artist and founder of Arts Guild New Jersey in Rahway, was selling his “wide range of art from over 60 years.”

Diana Kunz, of Garden of Ink tattoo shop in Rahway, has been open for nearly two years. “It’s female owned and operated,” she said. “The shop is garden-y.” Their business cards can be planted and they will grow wildflowers. “We are Zen and peaceful,” she said.

Alvin “Vie” Reaves, owner of Darkside Industries, a grassroots media company, was there with his 4-year-old son, Mac. He appreciated the interactiveness that was happening at the Arts Fest. He said, “Kids paint. They do stuff, not just observe.”

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta