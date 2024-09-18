Arts & Cars Downtown Art Festival and Classic Car Show returns to Summit

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Summit Downtown Inc. has announced the exciting return of Arts & Cars Downtown Art Festival and Peotter’s Classic Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Presented in collaboration with the Visual Arts Center of NJ and Peotter’s Auto Body and Spa, this family-friendly event is designed to celebrate the vibrant arts community and the timeless appeal of classic and exotic cars.

Guests can expect a day filled with great food, live music, children’s entertainment, art and wares, classic and exotic cars from all years and much more in downtown Summit. The Arts & Cars Downtown Art Festival and Classic Car Show is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to explore the charming downtown area, discover new art and artists, and immerse themselves in a day of culture and entertainment. Here are some event highlights:

Downtown Art Festival: The Summit Downtown Art Festival is an outdoor, juried art show and showcases a diverse range of artistic talents, featuring local artists and artisans presenting their creations in various mediums, including paintings, sculptures, jewelry and more. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore and purchase unique and original items. The Art Festival, organized by the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey, will be located on Springfield Avenue, between Beechwood Road and Summit Avenue.

Live Entertainment: Throughout the day, visitors can enjoy live music and performances by local musicians, adding to the festive atmosphere and providing a lively backdrop for the event. The main stage will include performances by The Wag, Maura Glynn Band and Rusty Monks. The beer garden will feature Summit Street Sounds favorites Matt & Rob. Special thanks to Summit Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, Dwell NJ and M&T Bank for their entertainment sponsorship.

Classic & Exotic Car Show: Now sponsored and staffed by Peotter’s Auto Body and Spa, hundreds of classic cars and exotics will be on display for car enthusiasts’ enjoyment along Union Place and lower Beechwood Road. Exciting new categories and prizes for the cars. The showcase will highlight the beauty, design, and history of vintage automobiles and newer model cars, sure to please car enthusiasts of all ages. To register your car for the event, visit the website.

Food Truck Alley: Food trucks will be located on Bank Street. Most downtown businesses also offer takeout that you can bring to the beer garden, too! New this year: The Mexi Boys with southwestern eats and treats and a great vegetarian menu; The Blue Lady Food Truck with gourmet hot dogs, fries and more. Returning favorites will include Angry Archies, offering seafood items and sandwiches; Puras Paletas with their gourmet ice pops; and Just Delicious Kettle Corn.

Beer & Wine Garden: The Bank Street parking lot will be transformed into a Beer & Wine Garden sponsored by downtown Summit’s own Cambridge Wines and Peerless Beverage Co. will feature draft beers and a variety of fine wines. Open at 11 a.m., all are welcome inside the Beer & Wine Garden to enjoy the entertainment and games or take a seat to enjoy some food. Those 21 years and older are able to get a wristband to purchase alcoholic beverages. Enjoy live music, children’s activities, plenty of tables for dining, cornhole and other games, and just a great place to take a break. Grab some food from Food Truck Alley or any downtown eatery and bring it to the Beer & Wine Garden to enjoy. Drink tickets can be purchased at the entrance at Lyric Park on Beechwood Road and are cash only.

Children’s activities will be provided by the Summit YMCA and The Connection on Springfield Avenue, between Beechwood Road and Maple Street. Both will be providing exciting interactive activities for children of many ages. Also roaming around for the children will be Krazy Kevin juggling along on his unicycle and Shawn Yaney the immensely popular balloon artist, and additional activities from Robot Revolution, FPC Car Racing, Henna by Helen and more.

Summit Farmers Market will be open at the corner of DeForest and Woodland avenues, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Summit Downtown Inc.