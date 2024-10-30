Arthur L. Johnson students attend ‘Nursing Camp’

CLARK, NJ — Eleven students from Bernadette Jacobi’s anatomy and physiology classes were fortunate enough to be selected to attend a “Nursing Camp” program at Trinitas Regional Medical Center this summer. This program is a unique opportunity for students to get a taste of what it is like to work in the medical field and to help them determine if this is a career pathway that they are truly passionate about. The camp runs six one-week sessions and, once the students are given scrubs, they are familiarized with the hospital, coding and are given an incredible education. The students were able to explore many areas of the hospital, including the ER, ICU, labor and delivery, oncology and more. They were also able to observe actual procedures and surgeries. Students were given the opportunity to pick areas of the hospital they were specifically interested in and were allowed to shadow the nurses and doctors in those areas as they treated their patients.

Jacobi said, “I am extremely passionate about helping prepare my students to apply for nursing camp each year. It is an incredibly amazing opportunity for our students to experience such a program, and for many it seals the deal for them, as many of them will now follow their passion for the medical field. I am very grateful to Mrs. Lisa Liss for the opportunity that she gives to so many students each summer by providing this program.”

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski