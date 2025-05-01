Arthur L. Johnson softball surges as county tourney looms

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — While the race between Arthur L. Johnson, Governor Livingston and Scotch Plains–Fanwood high schools for supremacy in the Watchung Division of the Union County Conference continues, there’s another hidden, underlying battle taking place.

This one is a bit more subjective.

Just which team should be awarded the top seed for the upcoming 49th annual softball Union County Tournament?

As of Monday, April 28, the above-mentioned schools seem to have the inside track on garnering the top three seeds at next week’s scheduled seeding meeting.

Arthur L. Johnson began the week at 11-2 overall, after defeating Colts Neck High School, 2-1, on Sunday, April 27, in the annual Black and Gold Invitational. The Crusaders were 9-2 in the Watchung Division and have three division games remaining. They split with Governor Livingston and Scotch Plains–Fanwood, beating both first at home. Scotch Plains–Fanwood defeated Arthur L. Johnson, 5-2, in 10 innings at home on Friday, April 25.

Governor Livingston began the week 10-3 overall and also 9-2 in the division. In addition to splitting with Arthur L. Johnson, Governor Livingston lost at Scotch Plains–Fanwood and was to host the Raiders on Tuesday, April 29, after press time. In the same manner as Arthur L. Johnson, Governor Livingston began the week with three division games to go.

Scotch Plains–Fanwood began the week at 10-3 overall and 8-2 in the division, with division setbacks to Arthur L. Johnson and defending UCT champion Jonathan Dayton High School. The Raiders began the week with four division games still to be played.

Jonathan Dayton began the week 7-7 overall and 6-5 in the Watchung Division. Roselle Park High School began 9-2 overall and leading the Mountain Division at 7-0. Those teams, in addition to Summit High School and Watchung Division high schools Westfield and Cranford, should be in line to be seeded just below Arthur L. Johnson, Governor Livingston and Scotch Plains–Fanwood.

Summit began the week 11-5 overall and second in the Mountain Division at 8-2. Westfield was 8-5 overall and Cranford, 5-10. Cranford won the UCT three years in a row before Jonathan Dayton won the crown for the first time a year ago.

Arthur L. Johnson, which lost in the semifinals last year, is seeking to win the UCT for the first time since 2016 and for just the fourth time overall. Many players returned from last year’s Central Jersey, Group 2 sectional state championship squad.

Arthur L. Johnson won Central Jersey, Group 2 sectional state championship last year for the first time since the 2016 squad captured the crown for the first time since 1996.

Back on the mound for head coach Chris Di Nucci is sophomore right hander Cassie Conforti. She was on her game at Cedar Grove’s Eagles Field on Sunday, April 27, spinning a two-hitter that included five perfect innings.

Colts Neck managed to produce its lone run after its first two batters on a game-leading off double and then a sacrifice fly to center. The only other Cougar batter to reach base came on a single to center with one out in the third.

Conforti retired the final 14 batters she faced and tossed perfect 1-2-3 innings in the second, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

“We knew they could hit, so I trusted my defense,” Conforti said. “If they were going to hit the ball, I tried to not let them get a solid hit.”

Conforti’s lone strikeout, which came swinging, ended the first. She did not walk a batter or hit one.

“It’s no secret that the success of a softball team starts with a good pitcher,” Di Nucci said. “Cassie has been our catalyst since last year. She has great composure, great stuff, she trusts her teammates and she’s a tremendous kid and player.”

Arthur L. Johnson also played flawlessly in the field, committing no errors.

Conforti induced 12 ground ball outs, including one back to her and three to sophomore second baseman Gianna Calleja. The other eight were cleanly fielded by freshman shortstop Giuliana Hamm, with every following throw to sophomore first baseman Addison Meyer on a fast-paced line right into Meyer’s glove.

“I just try to get my hands in the right position and work on my mechanics,” Hamm said.

With one out in the sixth inning, Hamm’s seventh chance saw her move smoothly to her left to field the ball and fire it right back to Meyer at first for the out.

“Giuliana, who also pitches for us, has soft hands,” Di Nucci said. “She does everything asked of her and is very humble.”

After immediately trailing Colts Neck, 1-0, Arthur L. Johnson came right back to score what turned out to be the game’s final two runs in the bottom of the first. Junior leadoff batter Elizabeth Fitzharris got things started with a bunt single and then, with one out, junior Elizabeth Yanni slugged an RBI-double to left to tie the game at 1-1.

Hamm followed with another sacrifice bunt and, after an infield error, Yanni came around to score an unearned run for the game-winning run.

Yanni drove another ball deep leading off the sixth that the Colts Neck center fielder made a nice catch on.

“In the first inning, I was focused on just trying to get the ball through,” Yanni said. “Their pitcher got behind me in my at-bat in the sixth and, when I hit it, I thought I was going to get a double.”

Through Arthur L. Johnson’s first 11 games, Yanni led the team in doubles with five and walks with eight.

“It always comes down to good players and our players want to win,” Di Nucci said. “We have a lot of girls back from last year’s team and they’ve been through it.”

As far as enhancing its argument for as high a seed as possible for the UCT, Arthur L. Johnson began its week with a home game against Bayonne High School on Monday, April 28, was to play at division rival Westfield High School on Tuesday, April 29, and then come back home to finish the week with games against David Brearley High School on Thursday, May 1, and vs. Woodbridge High School on Saturday, May 3, at 1 p.m.

“There are a lot of competitive teams in the county this year,” Yanni said.

“There are a bunch of great players,” Hamm said.

“I think it will come down to which team wants it the most,” said Conforti, who, through 11 games, led the team in batting average at .548, with sophomore left fielder Courtney Kilmer right behind at .542.

This is Di Nucci’s eighth season at the helm of the Crusaders. He is a 2009 Arthur L. Johnson graduate who played football, track and field and baseball for the Crusaders and who is presently a physical education teacher at the Clark school.

“The teams in the Watchung Division, we’ve sort of beaten up on each other,” Di Nucci said. “There are a lot of good teams in Union County. There is some really good softball being played there.”

The year before Di Nucci took over, 2016, head coach Mike Mancino led the Crusaders to a 24-9 record that included Watchung Division, UCT and CJG2 championships. Arthur L. Johnson also reached the Group 2 final that season for the first time since back-to-back years in the title game in 1995 and 1996 under head coach Steve Petruzzelli.

In Di Nucci’s first two seasons in 2017 and 2018 , the Crusaders reached the UCT final in 2017 and went 19-10 and the CJG2 title game in 2018 and finished 19-6. Di Nucci guided Arthur L. Johnson to 20 wins for the first time last year when the Crusaders closed at 20-12.

“We’re going to give it our best shot again and see what happens,” Di Nucci said.

Arthur L. Johnson softball with head coach Chris Di Nucci

2017: 19-10 – reached UCT Final – lost 1-0 to Governor Livingston at Linden

2018: 19-6 – reached CJG2 Final – lost 5-1 at Robbinsville

2019: 14-11

2021: 8-10

2022: 12-10

2023: 17-8

2024: 20-12 – reached UCT Semis, CJG2 Champs

2025: 11-2 so far

Total: 120-69

Photos by JR Parachini