Arthur L. Johnson senior honored as outstanding female athlete at Rutgers University

CLARK, NJ — On Sunday, Jan. 12, Mackenzie Thompson, of Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark, joined together with other female student-athletes from New Jersey’s high schools, colleges and universities at Rutgers University in celebration for National Girls and Women in Sports Day. NAGWS is one of the largest events in the state that recognizes women’s athletics. Mackenzie was nominated by her coaches and ALJ administration for her accomplishments as an outstanding high school female student-athlete in soccer, basketball, and track and field.

NAGWS is recognized in all 50 states to honor the success of female athletes and recognize the struggle for equality for women in sports. The Outstanding Athlete Awards were presented to one individual from each high school, junior college and college in attendance.