Arthur L. Johnson HS scholarship recipient designated

CLARK, NJ — On Sunday, May 19, one student athlete from Arthur L. Johnson High School was designated as the recipient of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Scholar Athlete Award. The NJSIAA is an organization run by the state of New Jersey, which has a great tradition of honoring student athletes at a statewide function called the Scholar Athlete Luncheon. Through the years, the luncheon, organized and run by the NJSIAA, has grown in size and has given out hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarship money.

These awards, which are presented to one student athlete from each school in the state, celebrate not only the athletic successes of our high school athletes on the fields, courts, tracks and mats, but honors the countless hours that they spend in the classroom.

Senior student athlete Elisabeth Brighouse was honored as the recipient from Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark. Brighouse had a stellar career at Arthur L. Johnson High School, participating in soccer and both winter and spring track and field all four years of her high school career. Brighouse was able to be a stellar athlete for the Crusaders, as well as being a tremendous student throughout her time at Arthur L. Johnson High School.

Gus Kalikas, athletic director at Arthur L. Johnson High School, said, “Elisabeth was an integral part of the success of our athletic programs at Arthur L. Johnson High School, allowing us to have success throughout her career on the fields and track. More importantly, she has been a model student athlete that did things the right way both in athletics and in the classroom. She is truly deserving of being named our recipient of the NJSIAA Scholar Athlete Award and we wish her well as she embarks on her collegiate career.”