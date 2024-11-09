Arthur L. Johnson HS hosts marching band competition

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — On Saturday, Sept. 21, the Arthur L. Johnson High School Marching Band hosted its third annual marching band competition. Ten schools throughout North and Central Jersey attended. Marching Band Director and ALJ music teacher Erik Krebl said, “Thanks to the efforts of the students, Assistant Marching Band Director Andrew Calo, my lovely MPA (Music Parents Association) and parent volunteers, the day went extremely well. Our students closed the night and performed their best show yet, scoring an 82.52.” Currently, ALJ is ranked No. 2 of 31 schools that compete in its division which includes bands from the Tri-state area.

The group also hosted its first-ever middle school youth night in which students from Kumpf Middle School and Lincoln School attended. They also got to watch the football team get their third win of the season.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski