Arthur L. Johnson High School’s Valedictorian and Salutatorian announced

CLARK, NJ — Arthur L. Johnson High School is proud to announce the Class of 2025 Valedictorian Krista Steiner and Salutatorian Bradyn Weber.

Steiner has excelled in a challenging curriculum of honors and 15 Advanced Placement and Dual enrollment courses at Arthur L. Johnson High School, including Calculus 3, a class typically reserved for the second year of college. Joy Donaldson, her AP Research teacher, said, “This is the kind of person we need today, more than ever. In fact, I think some adults should look to her as a role model.” She had the distinction of receiving the Dwight. D. Eisenhower Leadership Award from West Point and the Rensselaer Medal for her excellence in math and science. Throughout the years, Steiner’s talents flourished in all of her activities, notably serving as a peer leader, co-president of the Student Council, member of five national honor societies, senior leader of the ALJ cheerleading team, junior coach of the Clark Pop Warner team and Key Club volunteer in both her school and community. She will be attending the University of Tennessee and pursuing a major in accounting.

Weber has taken a demanding course load at Arthur L. Johnson High School of honors and Advanced Placement courses with a focus on science. Bradyn hopes to pursue a career in the medical field. Her premedical teacher Bernadette Jacobi added, “Not only is Bradyn a conscientious student, who realizes the importance of good work ethics and solid study habits that will enhance her education, but she has the kindest, sweetest, most compassionate personality that would make her the very best at helping patients.” Weber is a member of five national honor societies. Outside of the classroom, she served as a student representative for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, raising awareness and funds for blood cancer research. This role earned her the title of Student Visionary of the Year. She has also dedicated many years to competitive gymnastics. Bradyn plans to attend either the University of Connecticut or Boston College with a major in biology.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski