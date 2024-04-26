Arthur L. Johnson High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian announced

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Arthur L. Johnson High School has announced the Class of 2024 valedictorian is Grace Wright and the salutatorian is Taylor Normann.

Wright has excelled in a challenging curriculum of honors, AP and Dual enrollment courses at Arthur L. Johnson High School, including being the lone student to take Calculus 3, a class typically reserved for the second year of college. Michael Charatan, her teacher, said, “Grace is extremely bright and easily grasps difficult concepts.” She had the distinction of receiving the Dwight. D. Eisenhower Leadership Award from West Point and the Rensselaer Medal for her excellence in math and science. Throughout the years, Wright’s talents flourished in all of her activities, notably serving as a peer leader, treasurer for the S.M.A.C – Student Movement Against Cancer, varsity tennis and softball player, member of five national honor societies, Key Club volunteer in both her school and community and reigning as homecoming queen. Seeking a new adventure this year, she had her first audition for a high school musical and landed the starring role of Regina in “Mean Girls.” She will be attending the University of Virginia and pursuing a major in biochemistry.

Normann has taken on the most rigorous course load that Arthur L. Johnson High School offers. She has excelled in 10+ Advanced Placement courses, including the AP Capstone Program, which is a two-year endeavor through the art of conducting research. Outside of the classroom, Normann has been a dedicated member of our Theatre Program; from coordinating musical numbers to small roles to starring in this year’s rendition of “Mean Girls,” Normann is just as artistically talented as she is academically. She plans on studying pharmaceutical sciences and/or chemistry at Duquesne University in the fall.

Superintendent Edward Grande said, “Grace and Taylor displayed standout academic performance. We are looking forward to celebrating their accomplishments with them and their families in the coming weeks and ultimately at graduation this June.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski